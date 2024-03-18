KUSTOM ENTERTAINMENT LAUNCHES KUSTOM TICKET PLATFORM

Digital Ally, Inc.

Growing entertainment company redefines online ticketing with innovative design and transparent pricing

KANSAS CITY, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) Kustom Entertainment, Inc. (Kustom Entertainment), a leading live event marketing and concert production company and current subsidiary of Digital Ally Inc. (Digital Ally), proudly unveils Kustom Tickets, an advanced online ticketing platform designed to provide users with a seamless and enjoyable ticket purchasing experience. The newly launched platform, Tickets Kustom.comstands out with a user-friendly interface, visually stunning graphic design, an innovative and high-performance backend and a commitment to price transparency.

What sets Kustom Tickets apart is its commitment to transparent pricing along with its intuitive interface and comprehensive event listings, ensuring a hassle-free ticket purchasing process for users. Adopting this all-inclusive pricing model, displaying ticket prices that incorporate fees up front, ensures a clear and simple payment process. This approach eliminates surprises for users at checkout, which aligns with Kustom Entertainment's commitment to a simple and enjoyable user experience. Whether concerts, sporting events, festivals or theater productions, Kustom Tickets offers attendees a one-stop destination to discover, purchase and manage tickets for a wide range of events.

In a recent report published by ResearchAndMarkets.com, the online event ticketing market has witnessed remarkable growth, with its size reaching a staggering $49.22 billion in 2023. The report forecasts further expansion, estimating that the market will reach $52.18 billion in 2024. This rise highlights the growing demand for convenient and efficient ticketing solutions, a demand that Kustom Entertainment is poised to meet with the addition of this industry-leading platform, Kustom Tickets.

Stan Ross, CEO of Kustom Entertainment, expressed his excitement about the launch, saying: “Kustom Tickets demonstrates our commitment to providing exceptional experiences for our audiences. We believe that buying tickets should be as enjoyable as attending the events themselves. ” have combined innovative design, user-friendly features, cutting-edge technology and transparent pricing to create a platform that sets a new standard in the world of online ticketing and introduces a new revenue stream for Kustom Entertainment. With the recent acquisition of the Country Stampede Music Festival, the launch of Kustom Tickets positions Kustom Entertainment for a tremendous 2024.”

Kustom tickets are now available on Tickets Kustom.cominviting users to embark on a new era of ticket purchasing where technology, transparency and innovative design converge.

About Kustom Entertainment, Inc.

Kustom Entertainment, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Digital Ally, provides oversight to currently wholly owned subsidiaries TicketSmarter, Inc. (Ticket Smarter) and Kustom 440, Inc. (Kustom 440). Kustom Entertainment focuses on producing live events and concerts, to accompany the primary and secondary ticketing options of TicketSmarter and Kustom Tickets.

TicketSmarter offers tickets to more than 125,000 live events, ranging from concerts to sports and theater shows. TicketSmarter is the official ticket resale partner of over 35 college conferences, 300+ universities, and hundreds of events and venues nationwide. TicketSmarter is a primary and secondary ticketing solution for prestigious events and venues across North America. For more information, visit www.Ticketsmarter.com.

Established in late 2022, Kustom 440 is an entertainment division of Kustom Entertainment, Inc., whose mission is to attract, manage and promote concerts, sporting and private events. Kustom 440 is unique in that it offers a primary and secondary ticketing platform, in addition to its well-established relationships with artists, venues and municipalities. For more information, visit www.Kustom440.com.

for more information, contact:

Stanton E. Ross, CEO

[email protected]

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1955. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the products offered by Kustom Entertainment and the markets in which it operates . , and Kustom Entertainments projected future results. Words such as believe, project, expect, anticipate, estimate, intend, strategy, future, opportunity, plan, can, should, will, would, will, continue, will likely result, and similar expressions are intended to identify such perspectives. -appearance declarations. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, therefore, are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the Actual results differ materially from expected results. Most of these factors are beyond the control of Kustom Entertainments and are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual future events to differ materially from expected results include, but are not limited to: (i) the risk of downturns and the possibility of rapid change in the highly competitive industry in which Kustom Entertainment operates, (ii) the risk that demand for Kustom Entertainments' services declines due to a decrease in the number of large-scale sporting events, concerts and theater performances, (iii) the risk that any adverse changes in Kustom Entertainments' relationships with buyers, sellers and distribution partners may adversely affect the business, financial condition and results of operations, (iv) the risk that changes in algorithms and engine dynamics Internet search, or search engine disintermediation, or changes in market rules, could negatively impact traffic to Kustom Entertainments' sites and ultimately its business and results of operations; (vi) the risk that any reduction in the willingness of artists, teams and promoters to continue to support the secondary ticket market may result in a reduction in demand for Kustom Entertainments' services; (vii) the risk that Kustom Entertainment may not be able to maintain and enhance its brand and reputation in its market, which would have a negative impact on Kustom Entertainment's business, financial condition and results of operations , (viii) the risk of extraordinary events occurring, such as terrorist attacks, epidemics or pandemics, extreme weather events and natural disasters, (ix) the risk that, because Kustom Entertainments' operations are seasonal and its results d operations vary from quarter to quarter and from year to year, its financial performance during certain financial quarters or years may not be indicative or comparable to the financial performance of Kustom Entertainments during subsequent financial quarters or years; (x) the risk that periods of rapid growth and expansion may place significant strain on Kustom Entertainments' resources, including its employee base, which could negatively impact Kustom's results of operations Entertainment; (xi) the risk that Kustom Entertainment may never achieve or maintain profitability; (xii) the risk that Kustom Entertainment may need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which is often not available on acceptable terms, if at all; (xiii) the risk that third party suppliers and manufacturers will not be able to fully and timely fulfill their obligations and (xiv) the risk that Kustom Entertainment will not be able to secure or protect its intellectual property. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, and Kustom Entertainment undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information , future events or otherwise.