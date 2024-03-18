Inside Karan Johar's closet: Farah Khan makes the rounds





The video starts with Karan and Farah exploring Karan's extravagant new closet. Karan jokes, “Nothing’s happening” as they enter the room. Their playful banter continues as they check out the wardrobe, with Karan teasing Farah about the clothes she won't wear because they're too pretty.

Opening the first closet reveals a collection of shiny outfits, prompting Farah to jokingly lament her financial situation. He can be heard saying: “Oh my God, I feel very poor.” Moving to the denim section, Karan teases her that she owns clothes that she doesn't have. “Again, things you should own but don’t,” he says.

As they browse the oversized clothes, Karan jokingly comments on Farah's style preferences, while she playfully asks him not to be mean. As they approach the last closet, Karan comments, “Let's show off some sparkle,” while struggling to open it. Farah jokingly remarks, “At first you couldn't get out of the closet, now you can't get in.”

After noticing the sparkly clothes, Farah says, “All the dancers' clothes you brought here,” to which Karan retorts, “They're not dancers' clothes, they're very bling-bling.” » Farah disagrees and suggests, “It's all the Shava Shava dancers' clothes and everything.”

Take a look at Karan and Farah's funny banter:

In the caption, Farah wrote, “BLING Sunday for all #karah fans! @karanjohar's new wardrobe is simply AMAZING!! #oldfriendsarethebestfriends.”

Hrithik Roshan found the jokes funny and commented, “Hahahahahaha.” Singer and composer Vishal Dadlani chimed in, saying, “You guys are crazy!” Malaika Arora and Shreya Ghoshal also reacted with laughing face emoticons.

