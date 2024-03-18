Shark Tank India: Aman Gupta digs into Peyush Bansal as he strikes deal with former daily wage earner who now runs Rs 10 cr business | TV news





Recently on Shark Tank India, Aman Gupta was seen objecting Peyush Bansalthe offer to a founder. It was a speech by Dadasahed Bhagat, a native of Beed, Maharashtra. Dadasaheb introduced his graphic design company called DesignTemplateio, on the platform, asking for an investment of Rs 1 crore for 2.5% equity. And what impressed all the Sharks the most about him was his story. During his pitch on Shark Aquarium India, Dadasaheb revealed that he worked as an office boy at Infosys and earned Rs 9,000 as monthly salary. Before that, he was a daily wage earner who was paid Rs 80 per day. However, his penchant for design led him to start this successful business, Designtemplate.io, in 2018. He also revealed that he could not continue his studies after grade 10 due to family responsibilities.

Also Read: Radhika Gupta Opens Up About Her Personal Experience As Founders Showcase Baby Monitoring Device On Shark Tank India 3: I Have A Neck Problem From Incubator Care His story left the Sharks very impressed, and while they all applauded him, Radhika Gupta also praised his perseverance. Later, understanding the details of his business, Vineeta Singh, Ritesh Agarwal and Radhika withdrew from the deal. But Peyush made the founder an offer of Rs 1 crore for 10% stake and demanded royalties until he got back Rs 2 crore. Aman said he would give Rs 1 crore for 10 per cent equity and would not ask for any royalty. He even shared that he didn't think the founder needed to pay a royalty, making indirect digs at Peyush. After hearing a counter offer from the launcher, Aman sealed the deal for 10% equity for an investment of Rs 1 crore. As the pitcher received the check from Aman, he called the CEO of BoAt, Baazigar of the tech world.

