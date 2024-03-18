M Baazar welcomes Bollywood stars Kriti Sanon and Pavail Gulati as brand ambassadors





New Delhi (India), March 18: M Baazar, one of Eastern India's leading fashion retailers, proudly announces its partnership with dynamic Bollywood diva Kriti Sanon as its new brand ambassador. The brand has also chosen Pavail Gulati as another new face. Kriti Sanon, who recently received a National Film Award for her work, is also a two-time Filmfare Award winner. She finds her place among the elite in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 2019 list. Known for her captivating on-screen performances and charismatic character, she effortlessly combines chic, boldness and versatility, establishing herself as a definitive fashion icon in the Indian film industry. making it the perfect choice for M Baazar. Kriti expresses her excitement for this collaboration saying, “When I discovered M Baazar's exquisite collection, I was immediately drawn to her contemporary style and fashion, which perfectly resonates with my sense of style.” Pavail Gulati, known for his stunning performances in Bollywood films, echoed Kriti's enthusiasm: “M Baazar's dedication to offering the latest trends and quality clothing is commendable. I am delighted to be a part of 'a brand that exudes elegance and style.' Mr. Sanjay Saraf, CMD of M Baazar, said, “We are very excited to have Kriti Sanon and Pavail Gulati join our brand. We are proud and excited about this partnership and believe it will elevate fashion to new levels. With a network of over 155 stores across 9 states in India, M Baazar offers a diverse range of men's, women's, children's clothing and accessories, catering to today's fashion-forward generation. The collaboration with Kriti Sanon and Pavail Gulati is set to take the brand to greater heights, setting new benchmarks in fashion and style. (Disclaimer: ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live in no way endorses/subscribes to the contents of this article and/or the opinions expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.abplive.com/brand-wire/m-baazar-welcomes-bollywood-stars-kriti-sanon-and-pavail-gulati-as-brand-ambassadors-1672846 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

