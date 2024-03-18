Kacey Musgraves on 'Deeper Well,' looking for inspiration and bittersweet transitionsExBulletin

AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:

Kacey Musgraves is out with a new album. It's called “Deeper Wells.”

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, “DEPER WELL”)

KACEY MUSGRAVES: (singing) I'm old now. I know how to take care of myself. I found a deeper well.

I think of a well as a kind of connection to a source – you know, a channel to access a deeper place that we all need to live, to love, to know ourselves. “Deeper Well” is something of an ode to breaking down resistance to growth, whatever that might mean.

RASCOE: His last album, “Star-Crossed,” centered around a recent divorce. When I spoke to Kacey Musgraves last week, she said she's in a much different state of mind these days.

MUSGRAVES: I feel very grounded where I am. I really feel at peace. I'm in my 30s now and I've just been through a bit of a rough patch. But I feel like I'm on the other side and, you know, I've learned a lot about myself.

RASCOE: Now, you know, your songwriting can be very direct, very accessible, but very evocative at the same time. I want to play an excerpt from a song “Giver / Taker”.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, “GIVER/TAKER”)

MUSGRAVES: (singing) 'Cause I'd give you anything you wanted. I would never ask for anything in return. And if I could only take what I need, I'll take everything you have.

RASCOE: I love it. It's really… this song really had an impact on me. But can you tell me, as a songwriter, about your approach to songs like this?

MUSGRAVES: Well, this one in particular is – it's about admitting that you need something from someone that you're really close to. And I think in our modern world, you know, humans need each other. And I think it's brave and vulnerable to admit that you need something from someone. And I've been in relationships before where, you know, my partner was just useless and just didn't – you know, it's like – it feels good to be needed.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, “GIVER/TAKER”)

MUSGRAVES: (singing) And if I could just take what I need, I'll take everything – I'll take everything you've got.

I always try to make it as conversational as possible. I really like songs and lyrics that feel like you're talking to someone else. It doesn't sound too poetic and it doesn't take too much effort. It's just… it says it very clearly. And we all have these emotions.

RASCOE: You are obviously a very famous artist. You've won every Grammy Award in the country genre. You came across as a country artist, but your collaborators really go beyond country. You're on tour with different people. Where do you see this album in terms of genre?

MUSGRAVES: Well, that's interesting, isn't it? There are so many blurred gender lines. All this music that's out there – you know, it's hard to pin down what exactly something is, you know. And I think it's hard for me to say. I think this album really draws on a lot of folk, a little bit of country. There are Celtic melodies here. There are so many areas that country music touches and touches, and I like to play with those boundaries a little bit.

RASCOE: Is there a song on the album that you think really did a good job of playing with those boundaries?

MUSGRAVES: I guess “Sway” is a song.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, “SWAY”)

MUSGRAVES: (Vocalizing).

My friend said it best the other day. She said, this record is a – it's a walk in nature. You walk in nature. But along the way, as you walk, you come across little modern art installations along the way, and you're like, oh, that's a bit of a modern thing. I don't know – those kind of muted palettes that have a lot of space. There's a lot of negative space on the disc, which I love. You know, I always like when there's intrinsic country instruments that can coexist with things like vocoder or, you know, synth pads or whatever.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, “SWAY”)

MUSGRAVES: (singing) Maybe one day I'll learn to swing.

RASCOE: There's one specific song I want to ask you about: “The Architect.” This poses some very big questions about why we are here. And, you know, does it all make sense?

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, “THE ARCHITECT”)

MUSGRAVES: (singing) Does this happen by chance? Is it a coincidence? Do we have any say in this mess? Is it too late to free up space? Can I speak to the architect? This life that…

RASCOE: This beautiful – this song sounded a lot like some of your previous albums. Was it an older song or does it just have that kind of feel?

MUSGRAVES: You know, it's actually – it was the last song we wrote for the album, so it's actually the most recent.

RASCOE: Oh, wow.

MUSGRAVES: But I think you might notice because I wrote this with Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne, who I wrote a ton of my previous songs with, and they're two of my really good friends and some of the best songwriters. on planet Earth. And we sat there talking. And that was a few weeks after the Covenant School shooting in Nashville. And I think we were just, really, having a conversation with each other. We hadn't seen each other for a while. And just – and asking these questions – it's like, man, there's so much beauty in this world. But there is so much suffering. And it's just… it's confusing. It's like you want to – you wonder if there's a plan for all of this, or if – you know, what is there to learn? Is there anything to learn? Or is this all just random? How much control do we really have here, you know? And so, yeah, this song is… it's a big question mark. But you know, we just don't know.

RASCOE: Do you feel like – I mean, these are really big questions. And these can be questions of faith or just questions about how you look at the world. But I guess, what do you think about exploring that kind of thing through music?

MUSGRAVES: Yeah. For me, music is definitely a place where I answer a lot of those questions that always come to mind. You know, songs are such fertile ground for me to say things that might be harder to say in real life. You know, I don't know why it's easier for me to say some of these things, especially the relational things, like in a song. But yeah, it's a good place to be able to ask some of these huge questions like that.

(SOUNDBITE OF KASEY MUSGRAVES SONG “HEAVEN IS”)

RASCOE: This is Kacey Musgraves. His new album, “Deeper Well,” is available now. Thank you very much for joining us.

MUSGRAVES: Thank you.

(SOUNDBITE OF KASEY MUSGRAVES SONG, “HEAVEN IS”)

