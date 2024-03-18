Blade Actor Reveals He's No Longer Part of MCU Reboot





An actor already chosen in Marvel Studios Blade reboot has confirmed that he is no longer involved in the upcoming MCU Phase 6 project. After years of a Blade Rumored for a reboot, Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige finally confirmed development of the project in 2019 and revealed that acclaimed actor Mahershala Ali would play the title character, despite his role as Cottonmouth on Marvel Television. Luc Cage. Since then, however, Blade The tumultuous production has been plagued by delays, strikes, departures and rewrites, meaning the project is now not expected to be released until November 7, 2025, two years after its original 2023 release date.

Although Blade production finally seems to be moving forward, actor Aaron Pierre told Variety during the 55th NAACP Image Awards, and confirmed that he was no longer involved with the project. Pierre, who rose to prominence with roles in the Syfy DC series Krypton, the Underground Railroad and that of M. Night Shyamalan Oldplayed an undisclosed role in Blade back in February 2022. Pierre noted that, “As the project evolved, [he’s] is no longer part of it”, suggesting that the character of Pierre was omitted during one of the Blade various rewritesalthough there are still some impressive additions to Blade upcoming casting. At first there were conversations. As the project evolved, I was no longer part of it – attached. Related Who is Blade? Mahershala Alis MCU Hero & Marvel Comics Story Explained Mahershala Ali is set to debut in Phase 6 of the MCU as the new version of Eric Brooks, aka Blade, the iconic Marvel Comics vampire hunter.



Who appears in Marvel Studios' Blade? Mahershala Ali was the first actor confirmed for Marvel Studios Blade reboot, taking over from Wesley Snipes as the new live-action version of Eric Brooks, aka the vampire hunter Blade. In addition to his previous stint as Luc Cage Season 1 Villain Mahershala Ali Appeared in Sony Film Spider Worms as the voice of Uncle Aaron, and gained worldwide fame and won two Academy Awards for his supporting roles in Moonlight And Green Paper. All along Blade production, Mahershala Ali has fortunately remained confident and positive, and recently stressed that he is “really encouraged” during an interview in December 2023 with Weekly Entertainment.

We are working on it. That's all I could tell you. I am really encouraged by the direction of the project. I think we'll get back to that relatively soon. Aaron Pierre was the third actor chosen Blade in 2022, behind Mahershala Ali himself and Anglo-American actor Delroy Lindo, frequent collaborator of director Spike Lee, who was cast in November 2021. Kings of the charming city And The good years star Milan Ray would have joined the cast of Blade in June 2022, although Marvel Studios has not yet confirmed its casting. Horror icon Mia Goth has been confirmed to join Blade in April 2023, providing a preview of the tone Blade can take. As production clearly progresses, new information regarding the casting of Blade may soon become clear. Blade (2025) Marvel Studios' Blade sees the return of the iconic vampire hunter more than two decades after Wesley Snipes first played the character in live-action. Starring Mahershala Ali as Eric Brooks, the Blade reboot officially introduces vampires to the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Eternals' second post-credits scene teased Daywalker's MCU debut. Ali is joined by Delroy Lindo and Aaron Pierre in Yann Demange's dark 2024 superhero film. Release date November 7, 2025 Cast Mahershala Ali, Delroy Lindo, Aaron Pierre

Source: Variety/Weekly Entertainment

