Dear Abby | Culture & Leisure

DEAR ABBY: I recently hosted my husband’s birthday party. It was a great party. I booked for 85 people, including the DJ, his assistant, the evening organizer and her team. On the day of the event, 20% of guests who confirmed their presence did not show up. One couple said their two daughters had a first party that evening. Another family said their son had gone out. Others had legitimate reasons, like being sick or the house catching fire.
I gave my guests ample time to RSVP. I sent out the reservation cards four months in advance, the invitation two months in advance, and the RSVP deadline two weeks in advance of the event. I even extended the invitation to allow other adults and children to come to the party. I was too generous. I think it's rude for families catering to a certain number of people not to show up with disdain because of another event, without considering that each number involves additional costs and planning of the meal, the plan room, etc.
How can I let them know that I wish they had told me in advance so I could delete them and save a few hundred dollars? Or should I even let them know? — GENEROUS HOST IN TEXAS
DEAR HOST: If I thought lecturing these boors would be effective, I would tell you to go ahead and do what you have in mind. However, a more effective and less confrontational way to save yourself a future headache would be to simply omit them from your guest list.
DEAR ABBY: My sister-in-law is a charming, generous woman with a heart of gold. Her husband, my husband's brother, is a kind and gentle man who works hard to provide for his family. They do a lot for their community and seem to dedicate every moment of the day to something.
But whenever I'm with my SIL, she never fails to complain about her husband's shortcomings. Sometimes she does it in front of him. It's uncomfortable because I don't want him to think I agree with her. The problems are almost always minimal. Example: The house is never clean enough or he doesn't do XYZ to help it. (To me it looks like he does a lot.) She says she always does everything herself.
I'm not the confrontational type and I don't want to cause problems in our relationship because I really like him and I'm afraid of the repercussions of going there. But that's enough. It makes me dread one-on-one conversations or makes me not want to interact because it's exhausting. How can I handle this? — ZERO TOLERANCE
DEAR ZERO TOLERANCE: Ask your sister-in-law to stop complaining, because when she does, it makes you uncomfortable. After that, when she starts again, change the subject to something else: cooking, gardening, or even politics or religion if you think that might distract her. Good luck.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or PO Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.
