“Love Lies in the Bleeding” – The Minnesota Daily

Love lies in bleeding, is the latest entry in the queer cinema canon and the pulpy gay crime thriller we've all been waiting for, and hits theaters on March 8.

In her second feature film, director Rose Glass tells the story of family ostracism, loners who find each other, the deep, fiery sapphic love that results, and the truly melodramatic criminal world, for better and for worse. worse.

Stars Kristen Stewart and Katy O'Brian both give unapologetic performances consistent with Glass' story. They surrender to their characters and the sensational storylines they find themselves in, and behind all the thrill, you can see that they're having fun.

Stewart plays Louise (known as Lou Lou), who runs a gym in a small, unnamed New Mexico town, living a dead-end life in the 1980s with the FBI inexplicably wanting to talk to her. One day, a muscular woman with fluffy black curls named Jackie, played by OBrian, shows up to train for a bodybuilding competition and immediately catches Lou Lou's attention.

A few hours after meeting, they begin a passionate affair. Shortly after, they cover up a murder together.

Stewart's awkward curtness fits the character of Lou Lou well, although in the first 20 minutes of the film it's difficult to see the character beyond Stewart herself. A similar problem arises with Jackie. Those who have had ads for Love Lies Bleeding all over their social media for months now only see OBrian's charming smile and not the mysterious newcomer she's supposed to play.

Yet Stewart displays a dynamic and refreshing emotional range that captivates and commands. OBrian wonderfully shows cheerfulness transformed into hazy despair as his character's ambitions and resulting steroid addiction take over.

Pacing issues pervade the first half hour, as if the film is tripping over itself to get to the action without slowing down for proper exposition. Reaching the inciting incident is like reaching the climax of a short film when you realize there's still a good hour to go.

It's as if our lonely lesbian lovers crossed paths too quickly. The audience knows almost nothing about Lou Lou or Jackie individually when suddenly they are forced to compare and contrast them.

The action itself is thrilling and gripping, truly defining the film. A climax is a scene where a character is suddenly murdered right in front of Lou Lou. In response, she cries in disbelief, HUH?! The reaction elicited laughs and gasps from the Main Cinema audience.

Typical of an A24 film, Love Lies Bleeding contains grotesque imagery, an interesting dimension that sets this film apart from other action thrillers.

Love Lies Bleeding plays up the melodrama and, of course, the bloodshed in an engaging way, even if the taste for that melodrama is often borderline.

At one point, Jackie calls her younger brother in Oklahoma, who innocently asks when she's going to come home. In tears, she told them: Never fall in love, okay? Instead of being the emotional peak it's supposed to be, this line comes off as cheesy and annoying.

With its thrilling yet brutal action, difficult scenes and circumstances, and intoxicating romance, Love Lies Bleeding evokes the lesbian pulp fiction of the mid-20th century.

According to Smith College LibrariesLesbian pulp emerged as lurid, erotic, sensationalist depictions of queer life in the form of cheap entertainment, the trade-off being the lack of a substantial story.

Arguably, Love Lies Bleeding is lesbian pulp modernized for the big screen. The grainy sand and hot sun of his New Mexico scenes mirror the fragile wood pulp pages of last century's paperback novels. However, there is nothing outdated in this film, since queer love is at the origin of the action. It may not be a film of the greatest substance, but maybe it's not what it should be.