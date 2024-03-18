Entertainment
Winnipeg Desi Queers provides a welcoming space for 2SLGBTQ+ people of South Asian descent
On a rainy night in downtown Winnipeg, members of the group Winnipeg Desi Queers gathered for their first show in months and danced the night away to Bollywood bops at Club 200.
Winnipeg Desi Queers was officially established last year, with events providing spaces for the city's South Asian 2SLGBTQ+ members.community to feel comfortable, to be seen and, for some, even a second family, group members say.
On Friday, three of the group members performed solo in traditional Indian outfits, while other club members joined them on the dance floor.
“We all had the same motivation: Why do all the gays and South Asians have to go to Toronto or Vancouver to create this safe space? Why can't we get here? And someone has to do it,” said Love Multani. , one of the founding members of the group. “It takes a long time to pave the way and we have done it.”
Since arriving in Winnipeg in 2017, Multani says, they have found a new family in the Winnipeg community even before the group was formed. Multani recalls feeling isolated from his South Asian community when he came out, worrying about whether he would be accepted, the difficulties he faced and even some mistreatment by members of his family. family.
Today, these family ties are non-existent, they say.
Having a space like Winnipeg Desi Queers would have made things easier back then, Multani says, but now, 2SLGBTQ+City residents can find that they are supported not only by members of the South Asian communities, but also by a strong network of allies.
Some even contacted Multani to ask for advice on how to manage their own fears in the process of embracing their sexuality.
Dance performances also seem to be a way of reclaiming elements of their culture that they once thought they had to repress, Multani says.
“This is where I bring these people as well, to show them what that means. They see that you are your true self and your true cultural trappings and so on,” Multani said. “It makes you feel like you've made the change, created this space and slowly changed people's mindsets. And it's going to take years, but at least we're starting somewhere.”
Multani says the group is often thanked by those who didn't know where to start: “We just want to create something for the people we didn't have when we needed it.”
Friday's event Heera Mandi: a celebration of courtesansis an ode to sex workers from decades past in the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore, Pakistan, Multani says. They were joined on Friday evening by two other members of the group, Angad Sandhu and Dilpreet Singh.
The performers, dressing up as Bollywood actresses or item girls, imitate the Indian Bollywood dance style with a mix of Indian classical music or Bollywood hip-hop, Singh says.
The trio wowed the club with their own renditions of different exotic dances. The crowd, shoulder to shoulder, whistled, clapped and cheered, some even struggling to find a good vantage point. Most of the people in the room had phones in their hands, taking photos and filming the artists.
“I feel like a completely different person,” Singh said. “I feel like one side of Dilpreet is coming out and a new side of Dilpreet is entering my body.”
Sandhu says Friday's performance was extremely important.
“I come from a place where all of this was taboo, and today I'm here and I'm creating this space for other people to join us,” Sandhu said. “I inspire a lot of other people like me who can go out and be themselves. That's very important to me.”
The Winnipeg Desi Queers are still in their infancy, with fewer than 10 performances under their belt, Sandhu says. However, they try to perform at least once every few months, depending on the artists' work and school schedules.
Multani hopes that one day the founders can pass the baton to the next group of pioneers.
“Of course we are not going to be part of this group forever, someone else will take over,” Multani said. “But whenever this happens, we will make sure that these people feel empowered at all times, because we are the first. It is our duty. I think it is a duty that we do not even want to run away from .”
