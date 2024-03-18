Entertainment
Will & Grace focuses on non-LGBT+ actors in gay roles: the best should get roles
As gay lawyer Will Truman, McCormack starred alongside Debra Messing's Grace Adler, a straight interior designer, in the groundbreaking comedy from 1998 to 2006 before returning for the rebooted version in 2017.
McCormack, who is straight, was asked on ITV's Good Morning Britain about the controversy surrounding non-gay actors playing characters of different sexual orientation.
He responded by saying: This is a difficult question for me, because I didn't become an actor to be able to play an actor.
There's not a role I've played where I wasn't playing something I wasn't playing. It's part of the concert.
And I always said, if gay actors weren't allowed to play straight actors, Broadway would be over.
So that's what we do. I like to think I represent it well, you know, literally, I come from theater and one of my best friends was a gay man.
So I think I took their spirit and their message in what was otherwise just a sitcom and represented them, I hope.
When asked if he could get the role on Will & Grace today, the Canadian-born actor replied: Well, I guess the answer would be, they should say in the casting room: And you're gay, right? But they don't think they can say that.
So I still think, as you say, it's hypothetical. I'd like to think in general that the best person for the role, the one who comes in and knocks it out of the park, is the one who gets the role.
In 2018, when he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, he said he was grateful to the LGBTQ community for the rest of his life for accepting him in the role.
McCormack shares a son with Janet Holden, whom he married in 1997. They reportedly filed for divorce last year.
He is set to make his West End debut in the musical Wild About You at the Theater Royal Drury Lane in March.
Will & Grace returned for three series from 2017 to 2020 with original cast members Megan Mullally, who plays wealthy neighbor Karen Walker, and Sean Hayes, who plays Will's flamboyant friend Jack McFarland, also returning.
The American comedy series has been celebrated for its portrayal of gay characters and has attracted big stars including Sir Elton John and Madonna.
Hayes, who only came out publicly in 2010, told Playbill in 2016 that the acting industry is different if you're an LGBT+ actor, saying Hollywood should no longer be fascinated by the fact that a heterosexual man can now play the role of a gay man.
He also said: (Straight actors) could play gay and be adored and revered for it, and I thought: Oh. I'm just going to do this. If I do a good job, I will be accepted as an actor, and I will continue to play any role.
But Hollywood doesn't work that way, and audiences don't work that way because there's a stipulation that goes to the audience that if they see a gay guy playing straight, they say, Yeah, that's it. is right.
