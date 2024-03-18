Dallas Auctions to Sell Titanic Wood Panels in Massive Sale at Planet Hollywood





THE Titanic The debate has been brewing for more than 25 years. Couldn't Rose and Jack have just crawled onto the slab of wood turned into a makeshift raft, saving him from hypothermia and death? Someone will soon be able to investigate for themselves. (Director James Cameron said last year that he played a scientific studies this proved that the two lovers could not get along.) THE wood panel is one of hundreds of movie props and costumes on sale this week in Dallas. Auction house Heritage Auctions is selling some 1,600 items owned by Planet Hollywood and formerly displayed at the company's movie-themed restaurant chain. A lot of the memories come from hits from the 80s, 90s and 2000s. latest news Get the latest news from North Texas and beyond. Among the items for sale: Harley-Davidson Chopper Bruce Willis has arrived pulp Fiction. THE Princess Leia blaster used to fight Imperial forces Return of the Jedi. THE Charlton Heston stone tablets lugged around In The ten Commandments. THE phone booth that travels through time Since Bill and Teds Excellent Adventure. THE chopped Jack Nicholson practiced The shine. THE whip Indiana Jones transported to the Accursed Temple. THE white coat worn by Nurse Ratched In One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest. And Buffalo Bills Moth Kimono Since Thesilenceofthelambs. Name a favorite movie, and it's probably somethingthings The most notable film appears in this auction, the auction house said in a statement. The time-traveling phone booth from Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure is being auctioned off in Dallas for Planet Hollywood. (Heritage Auctions / HA.com) The auction includes nearly 70 props and costumes from Titanic alone, including the wooden panel, often mistakenly called a door. Based on a piece of debris salvaged from the ship, the piece is made from balsa wood, according to the item's description. Its starting bid is $40,000. Other films featured in the sale include Some good menTHE Back to the future series, the Aliens franchise, Alone at home, Deliverance, Ghostbusters, The princess to marry, Forrest Gump, The Shawshank Redemption, The graduation, Jumanji, Young Frankenstein And Zoolander. Planet Hollywood opened in 1991 with the support of actors Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Bruce Willis. Throughout the 1990s, the chain operated more than 100 locations worldwide, including Dallas, which closed in 2001. Unless you were in Los Angeles or possibly New York, you only saw your idols on screen, Robert Earl, chairman and co-founder of Planet Hollywood, said in the release. You never touched the memories; you've never seen real fame. Not until Planet Hollywood. The company now operates three restaurants in Orlando, Los Angeles and Qatar, as well as a handful of resorts. Auctions run from Wednesday to Sunday live at Heritage Auctions in Dallasonline and by telephone. Related: After 2024, when will the next total solar eclipse occur in the United States? What about Dallas?

