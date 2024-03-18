Esquire and Hollywood Reporter refused to publish Jay Shetty's exposes





The Hollywood Reporter and Esquire have refused to publish an explosive article by an independent journalist who discovered that popular self-help podcaster Jay Shetty had lied about aspects of his biography. John McDermott spent a year researching Shetty's story, which eventually came to light. published by the British newspaper Guardian. The Hollywood Reporter and Esquire both declined to publish a critical article about self-help podcaster Jay Shetty. Getty Images for iHeartRadio Shetty, the author of two bestselling books who also celebrated the marriage of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, has plagiarized social media posts and misrepresented parts of his life, including the claim that he spent three years in India as a monk, according to McDermott's reporting. . But McDermott was first assigned to report the story by Esquire, the popular men's magazine owned by Hearst Communications, according to the Semafor information site. John McDermott, an independent journalist, spent a year researching the story. When McDermott's story began to take on a more critical tone, Esquire's editors informed him that they would not publish the article, it was reported. McDermott then contacted THR, but the Penske Media-owned publication backed out after Shetty's PR people complained about him, Semafor reported. THR decided not to proceed further after learning of a conflict of interest between the subject and the reporter attached to the story, a Penske representative told the Post. A Penske Media spokesperson told Semafor that THR's decision to break Shetty's story “has nothing to do with Jay Shetty's public relations.” Instead, the company said it forwarded the article because of a “conflict of interest” involving McDermott. The Post requested comments from Shetty, McDermott, Penske and Hearst. Hearst, whose outlets such as Esquire and Cosmopolitan were once known for publishing hard-hitting and aggressive stories, has reportedly become more timid due to fear of being sued. Shetty (right with Michelle Obama) apparently fabricated aspects of her life story. Jay Shetty Podcast In 2018, Esquire journalists who investigated sexual misconduct allegations against director Bryan Singer said their business managers at Hearst killed the story before it was published. No explanation was given as to why the decision was made. The singer, whose Hollywood credits include “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “The Usual Suspects,” “Valkyrie” and several films in the “X-Men” series, has been accused of having sex with several underage boys. The allegations were eventually detailed in an article published by The Atlantic. The Hollywood Reporter, a Penske-owned publication, declined to publish Shetty's story. Johnny Marlow Another Hearst property, Road & Track magazine, published a critical article on Formula One racing written by a left-wing writer. But the story was removed from the publication's website within hours of going live, without any explanation. Last month, another Hearst publication, Rolling Stone, was rocked by news of the resignation of its editor, Noah Shachtman. Esquire originally commissioned Shetty's piece, but did not like the critical tone. Squire Shachtman, the former editor-in-chief of the Daily Beast, reportedly clashed with Rolling Stone CEO Gus Wenner, who was frustrated by the magazine's reliance on anonymous sources. according to Semafor. His departure calls into question the future publication of several articles in preparation, according to Semafor.

