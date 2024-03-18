Usher plans 'incredible and over-the-top' second wedding | Entertainment





Usher is planning an “incredible and over-the-top” second marriage after marrying Jennifer Goicoechea in Las Vegas. The 45-year-old pop star tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend on Super Bowl Sunday (2/11/24) last month while they were in Sin City for his performance at the big game and they kept the ceremony secretive and small with only close ones. family members present. However, the couple is currently planning a much larger second wedding so they can celebrate it in style. Usher told 'Entertainment Tonight': “We're going to have an amazing, over-the-top wedding, but this [the first ceremony] was the button at the end of an incredible run in Las Vegas. Usher – who was doing a residency in Las Vegas that ended in December – later revealed that the couple kept their plans a secret from even their closest family members until it was time to tie the knot. He explained: “My mother was there, his mother was there, our children were there, our immediate family was there. “Actually, everyone was surprised. I was like, 'No no no no, we're getting married right now.' They're like, “What? I'm like, “Yeah, yeah, right now. Let's go. We're going to ask Elvis to officiate us.” But it was great, yes.” The ceremony took place in an outdoor chapel called Vegas Weddings' Terrace Gazebo which can accommodate 30 guests and Usher's mother, Jonetta Patton, served as the couple's best man. Usher has been dating music director Jennifer since October 2018 and they are parents to daughter Sovereign, born in 2020, and son Sire, who arrived in 2021. He was previously married to Tameka Foster – the mother of his sons Usher “Cinco” Raymond V, 16, and Navid Ely, 15 – from 2007 to 2009. Ahead of his Super Bowl wedding, Usher opened up about his relationship, telling PEOPLE: “Look, when you find someone that you know is a great partner, of course it's an honor and a pleasure to be able to share the life with someone who wants to share it with you and loves you, who you are. “We obviously committed to living together because of our children. It wouldn't be strange if we got married. We've already done that here. See what I'm saying? “And we're going to be in each other's lives until we die, obviously, because we have something to share. It's beautiful. Our children. But not because of that. I really feel like I have an incredible partner that I respect.”.

