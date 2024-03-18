Prem Chopra says today that Shah Rukh, Aamir and Hrithik play hero-villain roles: the audience sympathizes with them. bollywood news





Prem Naam Hai Mera, Prem Chopra, Bobby's iconic line has become synonymous with the veteran actor Prem Chopra, who audiences love to hate for his portrayal of the villain in numerous films, spanning several decades. In a recent interview, the 88-year-old spoke about the absence of a real villain who can scare audiences in today's films, saying: Aaj kal toh hero khud hi villain ka role karte hain. Chopra told Zoom: “In their quest to become all-around performers, today's leading men play all kinds of roles and are not limited to being quintessential romantic heroes. The actor, who has worked in films like Prem Pujari, Doli, Purab Aur Paschim, Jawab, Kati Patang and Hare Raama Hare Krishna, among others, praised the new age villains for their performances while playing other types of roles. They are seen playing comedies as well as negative characters and playing the role of a villain perfectly as well. Be it Shah Rukh Khan or Hrithik Roshan and even Aamir Khan, they have essayed the roles of villains or villains and have done a great job, he added. ALSO READ | Prem Chopra made Jeetendra stand guard outside his wedding venue because random women could come up and say: Main tumhare bachche ki maa While Shah Rukh Khan played a negative role in films like Baazigar and Darr, Aamir Khan was seen as an antagonist in a dual role in Dhoom 3. Hrithik Roshan's performance in Dhoom 2, which had shades of gray, was appreciated by the public. Prem Chopra also explained why today's villains are more relatable than those featured in Bollywood films of yesteryear. The only difference between today's villains and those featured in films of my era is that the characters have a backstory that makes them human and justifies why they do what they do. For example, someone murdered his parents or something went wrong in his childhood that forced him to become a villain and become vindictive. For example, Ranbir's character in Animal, he said. The nuanced writing of the characters makes the audience love these villains, he emphasized. The public sympathizes with them. But in our time, there was no backstory. There were mainly three established characters, the heroine, the heroine and the villain and as soon as a villain appears on screen, it means trouble, he concluded. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

