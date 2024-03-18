Steppenwolf Theater's 'Purpose' Features Actress and Director Phylicia Rashad's Production About Complex Family Dynamics





CHICAGO (CBS)– In the “Steppenwolf Theater”Aim“, you will meet a family of overachievers facing the problems that affect us all. Its director is one of America's best-known and most accomplished actors. With 2's Got Your Ticket, CBS 2 Entertainment reporter Vince Gerasole sat down with Phylicia Rashad and cast members to talk about it. For many, she is America's mom. Phylicia Rashad played matriarch Clair Huxtable on “The Cosby Show.” She also won two Tony Awards and made a name for herself as a director. In “Aim“At Steppenwolf Theatre, she leads a powerful cast in a play that explores family dynamics. The ensemble is quick to applaud her skills and generosity. What attracted Rashad to this project? “The fact that it wasn't finished. That it was wide open. That it's an adventure,” Rashad said. “She looks right at you. I was so pleasantly surprised to see how collaborative but also generous with her wisdom she is,” said actor Jon Michael Hill, who plays Nazareth “Naz” Jasper in the production. When asked if she constantly collaborates with the playwright and actors, Rashad said the actors do that work. “I ask questions and they answer me through the work they do,” she said. “And the answers they give inspire more questions or give me insight into suggestions I’ll make.” “She has suggestions, but she always checks and says, 'How does that work for you,'” said actress Alana Arena, who plays Morgan Jasper. “She represents everything her name evokes, and yet she is extremely generous with her spirit.” “She's such a brilliant actress in her own right. So in just one word, one sentence, one gesture or one look, she can tell us everything we need to know about a particular moment,” added Harry Lennix. who is Solomon “Sonny” Jasper in the play. Rashad said her family background inspired the characters she plays and the work she continues to do. “My mother is from the small industrial town of Chester, South Carolina. My father was born on the back porch of a farm in Lobdale, Louisiana. I don't consider myself the product of a sophisticated family. I come from the grassroots, from the salt-of-the-Earth people,” Rashad said. “I couldn't have been Aunt Esther (in August Wilson's 'Gem of the Ocean.') I wouldn't have understood Mama in 'A Raisin in the Sun.' That's what I know from where how I was born and how I live. I cherish that.” More from CBS News

