Percival Everett's 'James' Reimagines Jim in Mark Twain's 'Huckleberry Finn': NPR





A slave debates with John Locke. A black man poses as a white man in black face to sing in a new minstrel show. In a fever dream of storytelling, the new reigning king of satire, Percival Everett, has become one of America's most beloved classics, Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, in reverse, placing Huck's enslaved companion Jim in the center and making him the narrator. The result is strangely new and familiar, an adrenaline-filled adventure where absurdity and tragedy mix.

Reinventing classic literature is a difficult and often futile endeavor. This one is different, a surprising homage and a new classic in its own right. Readers may be surprised how much of the original scaffolding remains and how well the twist works, trading a young man's moral awakening for something even heavier. A sort of historical heist novel about human cargo, as in the original, James is a slave in antebellum Missouri. James loves his wife Sadie and their 9-year-old daughter Lizzie and keeps them safe by not only adhering to, but mastering the racial codes of an inhumane system.

Despite these efforts, one day Jim learns the unthinkable: the mistress plans to sell him down the line but keep Sadie and Lizzie. James cannot separate his family, so he runs to nearby Jackson Island, planning to hide until he can find a way to secure their freedom. Jim's unlikely friend, young Huckleberry Finn, also has reason to hide and flee to town with his abusive, alcoholic father. After faking his own death (an action which unwittingly puts James under suspicion), Huck begs to go with him, offering to pretend to be Jim's owner. This alliance launches a delirious odyssey, two fugitives sailing on a raft on a treacherous river.

A subtle but significant change is that, while the events of Twain's 1884 novel take place in the Mississippi Valley “forty or fifty years ago,” in the 1840s Everett advances the timeline two decades, putting the nation on the brink of civil war. although James and Huck do not know this.

Most importantly, Everett offers what Twain could not: Jim's deep inner life. The whole story is told in his voice. Getting inside James' head is a remarkable experience. Although they are sometimes separated, James (as he prefers to be called in Everett's novel) and Huck always find each other in one way or another, which creates a sense of surreality.

Alongside shifts in states of consciousness and reality, identity is a crucial and explicitly slippery thing. Twain wrote Huck Finn in a regionally, racially, and even age-specific dialect and fended off critics who found the language objectionable by explaining that each dialect contained had been researched with anthropological attention to details. Everett, like Twain, is also obsessed with the connection between language and identity. James plays the role of the docile and ignorant slave, whose speech to the whites is barely intelligible, while inside he is wise, educated and harbors seething rage. Every chance encounter with white people is a performance, a private minstrel show in which James Code changes the way he speaks for the comfort of white people.

The artifice serves a crucial purpose, and James is a consummate trickster, a cooperative slave, a game acting with exaggerated servility, with his voice and diction morphing into character. And despite their growing connection, James' audience is all white people, old and young, including Huck. James clings to only one true thing: his wish to his family: “get a job, save some money, and come back and buy my Sadie and my Lizzie.”

From time to time, Huck can sense falsity and it destabilizes their partnership. Their bond is real and tenuous, undermined by what they are or appear to be in the eyes of society and by the gulf that separates them. These contradictions are difficult for a boy to understand. It would be poignant but the repetition of these scenes of code-switching uncertainty also makes this comical. As narrator, James recounts this moment when Huck almost discovered his deed:

“Jim,” Huck said. “What?” “Why are you talking so funny?” “What do you mean ?” I was panicking inside. “You were talking, I don’t know, you didn’t look like a slave.”

Again and again. In Everett fashion, the intertwined artifice of race and language extends to self-reflexive absurdity. In addition to the issue of interracial and interpersonal performance, the author imitates and mocks the self-consciousness and calculation of slave narratives like the one that James himself is secretly trying to craft (or perhaps, a rather modern literary analysis of slave narratives) and what. James explicitly calls for “the frame” in the narration. James knows he is smarter than those who consider themselves his best, and sometimes, as long as he is safe and among other black people, he secretly enjoys having fun with his expertise.

The earliest and most conscious example of this linguistic play and reflexivity occurs before James and Huck go on the run. James was careful to approach Huck and Tom like any other white man with caution and hidden distance. When the boys think about playing a prank on James while he sleeps, the truth is that “those boys couldn't surprise a blind and deaf man while a band was playing.” But James tells a story leaving the boys thinking that their trick of moving his hat while he slept was so effective that he believes he was visited by a witch. He tells a story to another black man, but he knows he is being overheard by the two white boys. This is the double framework of which James is explicitly aware. Similarly, when teaching his daughter Lizzie how to manage white expectations and avoid insulting Miss Watson about her terrible cooking, James advises the girl: “'Try to be,' I said . “That would be the best solution.” correct incorrect grammar.“

James is proud and happy with these deceptions. But language fluency and role-playing can never be a simple game. This 19th-century linguistic form-shifting can become a matter of life and death in an instant. The intimacy between him and Huck is therefore worrying: “spending time alone with Huck had caused me to relax in a way that was dangerous.” Additionally, the people James and Huck meet are also, more often than not, playing their own roles. When James meets Norman, a white-skinned man who seems to see through his racial performances, he finds it a “terrifying notion.” James' horror and fear are so obvious that Norman feels compelled to reassure him: “You didn't slip,” he says. I know, I know.'” James is impressed: “His accent was perfect. He was bilingual, fluent in a language no white person could master. » But Norman has his own secrets of identity and language. He's actually mixed race and passing as white, and James just doesn't detect it.

Like the meeting of James and Norman, the novel is delightfully multi-layered. A brilliant, sometimes shocking mixture of various literary forms, James has the arc of an odyssey, with the quest for home and an abundance of absurdly comic humor. Tricksters and swindlers like the Duke and the Dauphin are borrowed from Twain. But even with the humor, Everett weaves in signature touches, like dream sequences with John Locke, whom James criticizes for his stance on slavery. As James recounts: “I knew I was completely asleep and dreaming, but I didn't know if John Locke knew that. » So they debate in his dreams, the famous philosopher from whom arise the “inalienable and natural rights” of America defending its contradictions. When Locke states, “Some might say that my views on slavery are complex and multifaceted,” James counters that his positions are “convoluted and multifaceted.” Locke says: “Well reasoned and complicated”; James says: “Tangled and problematic. » Locke: “Sophisticated and complex.” James: “Labyrinthine and Daedalean”.

The back and forth is virtuoso in a scene that will make you smile or even laugh out loud. At other times, notably those involving James's evolution and enslaved women inside and outside his family, James is devastating. Eventually, the story crescendoes towards a paroxysm of violence that is both inevitable and overwhelming. This combination of moral philosophy, absurdity, and tragedy is very Everett. But James's situation is so dark, his character so flesh and blood so fully realized, his pain so visceral and poignant, that sometimes the farce and the telegraphy of the inside jokes can seem jarring.

Still, I don't know if this dissonance is really a bug or a feature. In addition to tackling language and identity, James is a very compelling and moving book about two runaways' quest for freedom and the relationship between human beings that society believes should have no connection. James works surprisingly well in all these dimensions. America's original sin and contradictions are his subject, and this captivating riff on an equally complex American classic that even Toni Morrison called “this incredible, disturbing book” is his most thought-provoking canvas and perhaps even its best. With the previous high water lines of Telephone, trees and erasure, Everett has long been an American literary icon. But following an Oscar-winning adaptation, this time the world is watching. James expands the Everett canon in a way that will need to be considered come awards season.

A slow runner and fast reader, Carole V. Bell is a cultural critic and communications scholar focusing on media, politics, and identity. You can find her on Twitter @BellCV.