Minutes after purple and white confetti were shot atop an exuberant Northwestern men's basketball team, smothering every corner of the Welsh-Ryan Arena floor for the second straight season, coach Chris Collins and graduate student point guard Boo Buie sat side by side in the media room. Selection Sunday.

An under-recruited prospect and a coach considered a failure just two years ago beamed with pride and determination, knowing that years of preparation and lessons led to this fateful day.

They won only three Big Ten games in Buie's first year, earning six conference victories the following season. After a sub-.500 campaign in 2021-22, Collins' days at the helm seemed numbered. Still, Collins said he and Buie never lost faith in each other.

“I’m sure there were times when he was frustrated; there were times when I was frustrated,” Collins said of his point guard. “But we never gave up on each other. It was always like, 'Hey, we're going to do this.' For us to be able to reach last year, and now this year, to have the success that he's had individually has been incredible.

Dressed in stylish black hoodies for the playoffs, both men breathed a collective sigh of relief as they came to grips with the varied emotions of a historic moment. The Wildcats were coming off a No. 9 seed in the NCAA Tournament, where they will face eighth-seeded Florida Atlantic in Brooklyn, New York.

Buie, a player ranked outside the nation's top 150 high school recruits in the Class of 2019, will play tournament hoops in his home state, sporting the pedigree of a nationally feared point guard.

“There’s a sign in my locker, it says 318th nationally ranked,” Buie said. “When I was coming out of high school, that’s what they thought I was. But, coach, he thought differently.

For the first time in school history, NU punched its ticket to back-to-back dances. And these unprecedented performances took root under the proverbial renaissance of the Collins program, a feat engineered by Buie's backcourt genius.

When he reflected on the whirlwind journey he experienced alongside Buie for five years, Collins could no longer contain his emotions.

“Forget as a player, just to see his personal growth as a man, as a leader — those are the things you appreciate the most as a coach,” Collins said, with tears in his eyes. “You love the winning, you love the development… for him to be here for five years and see him grow into the man he is now, it’s pretty special.”

Buie, a player Collins urgently recruited while on family vacation, earned significant playing time as a true freshman, but he experienced a number of growing pains on the road to superstardom national.

Collins said Buie's career path reminds him of the college basketball stories he grew up loving.

“You came in as a freshman and you had to figure things out,” Collins said. “You had the talent, but you had to learn how to succeed and how to play. This is what happened to Boo. I immediately threw it into the fire.

The grad student battled injuries, mounting losses and a host of doubts surrounding the program in its early days in Evanston. Through it all, the point guard said he is as much indebted to his coach as Collins constantly insists he is indebted to Buie.

Buie said his five-year journey has flown by and he cherishes every last moment.

“I came in thinking I knew everything,” Buie said. “But I didn’t know anything. I was still young, I had so much to learn.

For Buie, leadership reflects his biggest lesson, both on and off the field.

He said interacting with his coaching staff and different personalities allowed him to resonate with a wider audience, making him a better leader and a better man.

“You can’t just come to practice and try to yell at someone or tell them what to do,” Buie said. “You really have to let them know you care and find time outside of basketball… Growing up, it’s been a huge honor for the university and for me to be here the last five years.” It was just super special.

Once the press conference ended, Buie returned to the hardcourt where he hit countless clutch shots, posted the nation's deadliest floater and cemented a legendary legacy.

With celebratory confetti still covering the field, the anointed king of the arena greeted every fan who approached him, signing autographs and taking photos. Although Buie's storied career at Welsh-Ryan Arena ended in early March, he still has several unwritten academic chapters to write.

