Bollywood Roundup: Shilpa Shetty, Amitabh Bachchan, Jackky Bhagnani and more…

Balancing act: Shilpa Shetty Kundra performs a single-legged squat on a bench

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who was recently seen in the film Sukhee, gives a fitness mantra.

On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram and shared a video of herself doing a one-legged squat on a bench.

In the video, Shilpa can be seen wearing sportswear and successfully completing the balancing exercise while being fully focused.

The actress wrote in the caption: Give me any RAMP and I'll make it mine. Sab Balance ka khel hai! A great leg workout in style.

Shilpa further mentioned, “It took me a few tries to get the whole exercise right, but it is challenging and really works the quads and glutes. Try it and tag me. Let's see how many can complete it.

Earlier, the actress wore emerald color with her latest outfit. She wore an emerald-colored outfit, which she paired with a cream-colored, floral-patterned shroud.

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, known for Super Deluxe, took to the comments section and praised Shilpa's outfit choice. She wrote: Wow.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa is gearing up for Kannada film KD – The Devil which also stars Sanjay Dutt and Jisshu Sengupta.

Big B remembers the day he brought his daughter Shweta home to his Prateeksha bungalow

Mumbai– Veteran Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has said that family is the greatest bond one can have.

The actor took to his blog on Monday and opened up about his daughter Shweta Bachchan's 50th birthday as he got nostalgic.

Amitabh remembers bringing Shweta to his Prateeksha bungalow when she was just two years old.

He said she celebrated her 50th birthday, surrounded by family members.

The actor also shared updates including progress reports.

Big B wrote, “A day filled with family love, greetings and the hilarity of progress reports… (rolling on the floor laughing)… Birthdays galore… Shweta, the first born , and Nikhil, her husband… in one day of each other and the advent of the GOLDEN age – 50 years.

The bungalow, located in Mumbai's Juhu area, was reportedly gifted to Shweta by Big B in 2023.

The actor further mentioned: To Prateeksha, she was brought home, our first home, when she was barely 2 years old, and Abhishek was a few months old…and today, seeing them celebrate this day in the same house on the same day. table and environment… LIFE IS A WONDER. Children and grandchildren all together.

Jackky reveals he will be back on the big screen after 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'

Mumbai– Actor and producer Jackky Bhagnani has announced that he will soon be making a comeback on the big screen.

Bhagnani, who has been in the news more for her recent marriage to Rakul Preet Singh, said her return to acting will happen after the release of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'.

He said this on the sidelines of rolling out recyclable plastic benches at a school in Mumbai on the occasion of World Recycling Day 2024.

Of course, Bhagnani was quick to add, “But right now I have only one goal until Eid and that is 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'.”

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and with a star cast led by Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, Manushi Chhillar, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F and Prithviraj Sukumaran, BMCM is touted to be the biggest release this Eid.

Asked about Holi, which takes place around the corner, Bhagnani said, “I love Holi, but I haven't played Holi for the last two years because I know we waste a lot of water during the festival . So we play Holi with basic plant colors and eat good food.

Addressing the theme of World Recycling Day, Bhagnani highlighted the urgency of climate change. He said: “Climate change is not a myth, it is happening right now, summers are hotter and winters colder; icebergs melt, untimely rains occur, so it's really important. We're all learning what we need to do, and when I had the opportunity to come here and promote recycling, we made a bench here out of recycling plastic. If it adds one percent to general awareness, I think it's an honor.

Sayani Gupta Shares Glimpse From a Hair Spa Session: 'Like the Dog Dozing Off'

Mumbai– Actress Sayani Gupta, who was last seen in the film 'Zwigato', shared a fun glimpse from her hair spa session.

On Instagram, Sayani shared a series of photos and videos, in which she can be seen sitting in a salon, wearing a white cloth around her neck and getting treatment at a hair spa.

The actress wears brown lipstick and poses for a selfie.

The video shows Sayani closing her eyes while she enjoys the hair spa session.

The post is captioned: “Last slide: like the dog dozing off! »

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sayani played a pivotal role in the 2022 film “Zwigato”, starring Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami in the lead.

She is also known for her work in “Four More Shots Please!” », “Inside Edge”, “Article 15” and “Pagglait”.

Nora Fatehi dazzles in yellow ethnic suit; fans call her “beautiful”

Mumbai– Gearing up for the release of upcoming film 'Madgaon Express', actress Nora Fatehi on Monday treated her fans to stylish photos of herself wearing an ethnic outfit.

An avid social media user, Nora keeps sharing flirty posts, giving her fans major fashion goals.

The new photos show the diva of the song 'Kusu Kusu', wearing a heavily embroidered pastel yellow suit.

The actress kept her makeup minimal with pink lips and hair styled in soft waves. The ethnic look was completed with heels.

The message is captioned: “Have a nice day.”

Fans commented on the photos saying: “Awsmmmm”, “beautiful”.

Meanwhile, 'Madgaon Express' stars Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, it is scheduled to hit the theaters on March 22.

Nora also has “Dancing Dad” and “Matka” in the kitten. (IANS)