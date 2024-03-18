Celebrity birthdays for the week of March 24-30:

March 24: Harmonica player Lee Oskar de War turns 76. Singer Nick Lowe is 75 years old. Bassist Dougie Thomson of Supertramp is 73 years old. Actor Robert Carradine (Revenge of the Nerds) is 70 years old. Actress Donna Pescow is 70 years old. Actor Kelly LeBrock is 64 years old. DJ Rodney Kool Kollie Terry of Ghostown DJs is 63 years old. Television personality Star Jones is 62 years old. Guitarist Patterson Hood of Drive-By Truckers is 60 years old. Actor Peter Jacobson (House) is 59 years old. Actor Lauren Bowles (True Blood) is 54 years old. Actor Lara Flynn Boyle is 54 years old. Singer and violinist Sharon Corr of The Corrs is 54 years old. Rapper Maseo (aka PA Pasemaster Mase) of De La Soul is 54 years old. Actor Megyn Price (Rules of Engagement, Grounded For Life) is 53 years old. Actor Jim Parsons (The Big Bang Theory) is 51 years old. Drummer Chad Butler of Switchfoot is 50 years old. Actor Alyson Hannigan (How I Met Your Mother, Buffy the Vampire Slayer) is 50 years old. Actress Amanda Brugel (The Handmaids Tale) is 47 years old. Actress Olivia Burnette (Sons of Anarchy) is 47 years old. Actress Jessica Chastain (Zero Dark Thirty, The Help) is 47 years old. Actor Amir Arison (The Blacklist) is 46 years old. Actor Lake Bell (The Practice) is 45 years old. Bassist Benj Gershman of OAR is 44 years old. Bassist Jesse Phillips of Saint-Paul and the Broken Bones is 44 years old. Actor Philip Winchester (Chicago Justice, Chicago Med) is 43 years old. Dancer Val Chmerkovskiy (Dancing with the Stars) is 38 years old. Actor Keisha Castle-Hughes (The Nativity Story, Whale Rider) is 34.

March 25: Film critic Gene Shalit turns 98. Singer Anita Bryant is 84 years old. Actor Paul Michael Glaser (Third Watch, Starsky and Hutch) is 81 years old. Musician Elton John is 77 years old. Actress Bonnie Bedelia is 76 years old. Actress-comedian Mary Gross is 71 years old. Actor James McDaniel (NYPD Blue) is 66 years old. Saxophonist Steve Norman of Spandau Ballet is 64 years old. Actress Brenda Strong (Desperate Housewives) is 64 years old. Actress Marcia Cross (Desperate Housewives) is 62 years old. Actress Lisa Gay Hamilton (The Practice) is 60 years old. Actress Sarah Jessica Parker is 59 years old. Turner Classics Movies host Ben Mankiewicz is 57 years old. Actor Laz Alonso (Avatar, Fast and Furious) is 53 years old. Singer Melanie Blatt of All Saints is 49 years old. Actor Domenick Lombardozzi (Boardwalk Empire) is 48 years old. Lee Pace (The Hobbit films, TVs Pushing Daisies) is 45 years old. Comedian Alex Moffat (Saturday Night Live) is 42 years old. Singer-actress Katharine McPhee (Smash, American Idol) is 40 years old. Comedian Chris Redd (Saturday Night Live) is 39 years old. Rapper Big Sean is 36 years old. Music producer Ryan Lewis of Macklemore and Ryan Lewis is 36 years old. Actor Matthew Beard (The Imitation Game) is 35 years old. Singer-actor Aly Michalka of Aly and AJ (Hellcats) is 35 years old. Actor Kiowa Gordon (Twilight) is 34 years old. Actor Seychelle Gabriel (The Legend of Korra) is 33 years old.

March 26: Singer Diana Ross turns 80. Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler is 76 years old. Singer-actress Vicki Lawrence is 75 years old. Actor Ernest Thomas (Everybody Hates Chris, Whats Happening) is 75 years old. Country singer Ronnie McDowell is 74 years old. Actor Martin Short is 75 years old. 74. Drummer Monte Yoho of the Outlaws is 72 years old. Country singer Dean Dillon is 69 years old. Country singer Charly McClain is 68 years old. Talk show host Leeza Gibbons is 67 years old. Actress Ellia English (The Jamie Foxx Show, Curb Your Enthusiasm) is 65 years old. Jennifer Gray is 64 years old. Actor Billy Warlock (Baywatch) is 63 years old. Actor Eric Allan Kramer (The Hughleys) is 62 years old. Actor Michael Imperioli (Life on Mars, The Sopranos) is 58 years old. Country singer Kenny Chesney is 56 years old. Smashing Pumpkins guitarist James Iha is 56 years old. Actor Leslie Mann (Knocked Up, This Is 40) is 52 years old. Actor TR Knight (Greys Anatomy) is 51 years old. Rapper Juvenile is 49 years old. Actress Amy Smart (Road Trip, Felicity) is 48 years old. Actress Bianca Kajlich (Rules of Engagement, Boston Public) is 47 years old. Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennan is 44 years old. Actress Keira Knightley is 39 years old. Rapper J-Kwon is 38 years old. Actress Carly Chaikin (Mr. Robot, Suburgatory) is 34.

March 27: Actor Julian Glover turns 89. Actor Jerry Lacy is 88 years old. Actor-director Austin Pendleton is 84 years old. Actor Michael York is 82 years old. Genesis keyboardist Tony Banks is 74 years old. Keyboardist Andrew Farriss (INXS) is 65 years old. Jazz musician Dave Koz is 61 years old. Director Quentin Tarantino is 61 years old. Bassist Johnny April of Staind is 59 years old. Actor Talisa Soto is 57 years old. Actor Ben Koldyke (Masters of Sex, How I Met Your Mother) is 56 years old. Actor Pauley Perrette (NCIS) is 55 years old. Blues Traveler drummer Brendan Hill is 54 years old. Actress Elizabeth Mitchell (V, Lost) is 54 years old. Actor Nathan Fillion (The Rookie, Castle) is 53 years old. Singer Fergie of the Black Eyed Peas is 49 years old. Jazz saxophonist Tia Fuller is 48 years old. Actress Emily Ann Lloyd is 40 years old. Actress Brenda Song (The Suite Life of Zack & Cody) is 36 years old. Singer Kimbra is 34 years old. Actor Taylor Atelian (according to Jim) is 29 years old. Singer Halle Bailey of Chloe X Halle is 24 years old.

March 28: Harmonica player Charlie McCoy (Hee Haw) turns 83. Actress Dianne Wiest is 78 years old. Country singer Reba McEntire is 69 years old. Actress Alexandra Billings (Transparent) is 62 years old. Rapper Salt of Salt-N-Pepa is 58 years old. Actor Tracey Needham (The Division, JAG) is 57 years old. Country singer Rodney Atkins is 55 years old. Director Brett Ratner (Rush Hour) is 55 years old. Actor Vince Vaughn is 54 years old. Rapper Mr. Cheeks of Lost Boyz is 53 years old. Actor Ken L. (The Parkers) is 51 years old. Singer-songwriter Matt Nathanson is 51 years old. Guitarist Dave Keuning of The Killers is 48 years old. Actress Julia Stiles is 43 years old. Singer Lady Gaga is 38 years old. Musician Clayton Knight from Odesza is 36 years old.

March 29: comedian Eric Idle is 81 years old. Toto singer Bobby Kimball is 77 years old. Actor Bud Cort (Harold and Maude) is 76 years old. Actor Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin, Harry Potter) is 69 years old. Actress Marina Sirtis (Star Trek: The Next Generation) is 69 years old. Actor Christopher Lambert (Highlander) is 67 years old. Singer Perry Farrell of Porno for Pyros and Janes Addiction is 65 years old. Actress Amy Sedaris is 63 years old. Model Elle Macpherson is 61 years old. Actress Annabella Sciorra (Law and Order: Criminal Intent) is 60 years old. Director Michel Hazanavicius (The Artist) is 57 years old. Harmonica singer John Popper of Blues Traveler is 57 years old. Actress Lucy Lawless (Xena: Warrior Princess) is 56 years old. Country singer Regina Leigh of Regina Regina is 56 years old. singer Brady Seals is 55 years old. Actress Megan Hilty is 43 years old. Maroon 5 keyboardist PJ Morton is 43 years old.

March 30: Television personality Peter Marshall turns 98. Actor John Astin is 94 years old. Actor Warren Beatty is 87 years old. Musician Eric Clapton is 79 years old. Actor Paul Reiser is 68 years old. Rapper MC Hammer is 62 years old. Singer Tracy Chapman is 60 years old. Actor Ian Ziering (Beverly Hills 90210) is 60 years old. TV presenter Piers Morgan is 59 years old. Drummer Joey Castillo (Danzig, Queens of the Stone Age) is 58 years old. Actress Donna DErrico (Baywatch) is 56 years old. Singer Céline Dion is 56 years old. Television personality Richard Rawlings (Fast N Loud, Garage Rehab) is 55 years old. Actor Mark Consuelos (Riverdale) is 53 years old. Actor Bahar Soomekh (Saw films) is 49 years old. Actress Jessica Cauffiel (Legally Blonde films) is 48 years old. Singer Norah Jones is 45 years old. Actress Fiona Gubelmann (The Good Doctor) is 44 years old. Actress Katy Mixon (Mike and Molly) is 43 years old. Actor Jason Dohring (Veronica Mars) is 42 years old. Country singer Justin Moore is 40 years old. Actress Tessa Ferrer (Greys Anatomy) is 38 years old. Country singer Thomas Rhett is 33 years old. Rapper NF is 33 years old.