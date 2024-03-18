Is Hollywood ready for AI?

The hotel employee who greeted me was visibly excited. Leaning over to tell me something off the record, I half expected to hear that Ryan Gosling was staying there.

“There’s an AI robot staying at the hotel,” she said. “It was right here at the bar.”

“Does he have his own room?”

“I don’t know if it’s…” the woman paused. “Tell you owner? Administrator ? Friend?”

I had no idea, and I still don't have a clue. While breakthroughs in large language pre-trained models are driving this moment in artificial intelligence, one thing highlighted in Austin this week was the lack of words we have to properly discuss it.

But we discussed it at the SXSW conferences, where AI was the dominant topic of hundreds of panels, workshops, discussions, and meet-and-greet sessions spread across 24 different tracks. The overarching message that emerges from the film's soundtrack is that AI is a powerful tool, poised to disrupt the entertainment industry, but with the potential (if implemented correctly) to improve human creativity.

It's a very SXSW message, where innovators talk about booming technology like Yoda talks about strength: Extremely powerful, but if you learn how to wield it, you can use it to good effect.

Meanwhile, the SXSW Film Festival community was healthily skeptical of the conference's talk of technological innovation. As a colleague, a long-time SXSW attendee, said: “Every year they tell us that this new thing will change everything and “democratize cinema.”

More recently, it was blockchain; before that, VR. For several years, the conference preached how streaming would level the playing field…which it did, even if that action verb came off as painfully sharp. The 2023 WGA strike revealed how, in the name of streaming potential, movie studios have caused lasting harm to the film and television industries.

These opposing viewpoints were put on concrete display during the premiere of “The Fall Guy” on March 12. A recap of the SXSW AI conference preceded the show, but the video's voiceover faded to inaudible as the sold-out Paramount Theater audience laid bare its disdain with boos and hisses.

Among the audience were Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert. Earlier in the day, the Oscar-winning filmmakers delivered a SXSW keynote, “How We Made 'Everything Everywhere, Suddenly,'” which also expressed the film community's fear of of the AI ​​following the Sora demo three weeks previously. .

“It's magic, it's going to solve cancer and provide solutions, it's a powerful thing, but I'm really terrified of this new story,” said AI's Kwan. “If someone says there are no side effects and it’s great, that’s terrifying bullshit. We need to think about how to deploy these elements carefully.

In many ways, The Daniels, who presented “Everywhere Everything All at Once” at SXSW 2022, represents the DIY filmmaker's philosophy. Their films feel hand-made and fingerprinted, the antithesis of what AI meant to those at Paramount.

The retrospective atmosphere of the premiere of “The Fall Guy” reinforced the contrast. Driving down 6th Street in the back of a pickup truck, fresh from his Oscar performance of “I'm Just Ken,” everything about Gosling's brilliantly staged arrival indicated that movie stardom could not never be overshadowed by an AI robot.

Emily Blunt, Ryan Gosling and Stephanie Hsu attend the SXSW premiere of 'The Fall Guy' Getty Images for Universal Pictu

Fresh off the Oscar triumphant “Oppenheimer,” Universal Chairman Donna Langley and her team were also in Austin to unveil what will likely be another box office success for the premier theatrical studio. Director David Leitch's film is an ode to practical stunts and a return to action and romance. Claudette Godfrey, SXSW's chief film programmer, called “The Fall Guy” the type of old-fashioned film “that reminds you why you first fell in love with cinema.”

This premiere summed up something about this movie-going moment, the power of movie stars over franchises, the return of celluloid and cinema, the belief that CGI is bad (yes, practical stunts), which leads to the natural belief that the implementation of AI will only be worse. Having learned about cinema by watching 16mm prints of films from the 1930s and 1960s in a basement screening room, I couldn't help but smile as the delighted Paramount crowd filed out of the premiere and someone shouted, “AI will never do that!”

There's no denying that something has been lost in Hollywood cinema over the last 10-20 years. The principles of the fight against the marvelization of Hollywood are based on two ideas: the primacy of the filmmaker and the construction of the world in the design of the frame. A director's vision, when nurtured by studio money, time and talent, produces cinematic thrills that far exceed recent blockbuster-dominated output. Today, amid Marvel fatigue and the triumph of “Barbie,” “Oppenheimer,” “Dune: Part Two” and soon “The Fall Guy,” there are little gusts of wind in those sails.

And while my heart is with those at Paramount on Tuesday night, there's something troubling about knee-jerk reactions rooted in a belief system that doesn't always reflect the way the modern films we love are. In fact do.

“Oppenheimer” ©Universal/Courtesy Everett Collection

Four hours before “The Fall Guy” premiered, I attended an AI workshop hosted by Framestore, the visual effects company that works on so many major films, including [shhhhhhh!] “Oppenheimer”, “Barbie” and “The Fall Guy”. Like so many filmmakers in the fields of virtual production, animation and visual effects, they were not only amazed by the advancements that AI could bring to their craft, but they are also employing them. AI be damned, Framestore is made up of old-school craftsmen – but our anti-CGI viewpoint denies our understanding of that.

Over the past three decades, VFX artists have been forced to repeatedly reinvent their workflow to incorporate new innovations, making them much more open to the potential of AI. The most recent seismic shift has been the introduction of real-time game engines that further break down the wall between visual effects and other filmmaking professions, a trend that will only accelerate in the years to come .

However, it is not a popular topic of discussion. By rejecting the way Hollywood started making movies, we developed a belief system that new techniques and tools were to blame, rather than focusing on how they were used. When every action director we have on the Toolkit podcast claims everything is practical and non-CGI, and Christopher Nolan would rather you believe he dropped a real bomb than use VFX, we've reached a point of dangerous orthodoxy. An anti-CGI religion formed that gave studios permission to routinely delay, embargo, or ban interviews with VFX teams because it would somehow diminish our appreciation of the incredible work by “Barbie” production designer Sarah Greenwood, or worse, our embrace. of Greta Gerwig's vision and her pre-digital roots in “Singin' in the Rain” and “Wizard of Oz.”

I'd like to call bullshit. Beyond fairness and recognizing the hundreds of people who work on our favorite films and TV shows, we must recognize that a death grip on tradition creates the worst form of self-appropriation. This isn't about drinking the Kool Aid from the SXSW conference that promised we'd all be wearing VR headsets by 2021; it's about how the rapid advancement and implementation of new technologies has already taken place, as AI tools are about to be used to design projects at every budget level and at every step of the filmmaking process.

Perhaps the biggest problem is our language and lack thereof, leaving us far from ready for the more difficult conversations around generative AI. To be clear, no filmmaker using AI believes that a well-written prompt will allow Hollywood to make a Daniels-style musical. (Most don't even see the possibility of AI generative video making it into their finished product.) Filmmakers who insist on this dystopian perspective risk becoming the Flat Earthers of Hollywood. By having already wrapped our belief system in a tool GOOD Or badrather than turning our critical (and very skeptical) eye on how it is used, our path to irrelevance will continue to evolve as quickly as technology.

Take out your phone. (According to Google Analytics, 75% of you have one by reading this article). Look at some recent photos and videos, then compare them to ones you took six years ago. Lenses and resolution have improved dramatically, but have you really become technically better at taking photos? For most of us, the answer is no.

Your phone is already an AI-powered camera. (Presto: we're all early adopters of AI.) Its hardware contains a neural engine that uses machine learning to analyze countless images and make adjustments to the scene in front of you, but does that render photos less authentic? Newer iPhones have the ability to acquire depth data, and with free AI software, your simple videos can become motion capture animation like an amateur James Cameron.

There are plenty of reasons to be skeptical of AI, as well as good reasons to be wary of how Hollywood and corporations will use it to create “content,” but it's also the reason we need to educate ourselves rather than collectively keep our heads in the sand. If we don't understand how technology is adapted as a tool for filmmaking, we leave ourselves powerless to shape the conversation around what we collectively care about: creating cinematic films through the eyes and hearts of people. imperfect human beings.

And go see “The Fall Guy” on May 3. It's awesome. Expect Bill Desowitz's coverage of the CGI work that allowed the stuntmen's incredible work to shine – once Universal lifts the interview embargoes in the fall.