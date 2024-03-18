Woman who found solace in Bollywood dancing moves to Preston, launches academy





Jenny Patel A woman who moved to Preston to launch a Bollywood academy has spoken of the transformative effect dance has had on her life. Advertisement

Jenny Patel moved from Wolverhampton with her boyfriend Ronnie in September 2022, despite not knowing anyone here in Preston. Jenny, 21, who has been dancing since the age of seven, said: “Bollywood dancing became my comfort during the most difficult years of my life. “During my gap year, I decided to test the waters by giving trial lessons, which reinforced my decision to pursue this passion instead of going to university. “Moving to Preston to fulfill my dream of opening Jenny's Bollywood Academy was a monumental step for me. “Preston’s vibrant cultural scene – with events like the Mela and Encounter Festival – excited me and I couldn’t wait to take part.” Participants dance during a class at Jenny's Bollywood Academy Jenny launched classes in January 2023 at Sparkle Dance Studios in Calder Street, Ashton-on-Ribble, catering to a range of demographics. “Through my personal experience, I understand how transformative dance can be, helping to build self-confidence and providing comfort in difficult times,” Jenny said. “I gradually created a community of students who share my passion for Bollywood dance. “We offer mother-daughter sessions, adult beginner classes, children’s classes and soon advanced adult classes. Additionally, we provide services for hen parties and private events. Advertisement Since its launch, Jenny's Bollywood Academy has had its first public performance, been broadcast on BBC Radio Lancashire and has even been filmed for Britain's Got Talent, which is due to air this year. Jenny's Bollywood Academy students on Britain's Got Talent Jenny said: “These achievements validate our commitment to providing fun, friendly lessons that promote physical and mental health while building our students’ confidence. “Hearing stories about how our classes became the highlight of someone's week or how they helped a child gain the confidence to try new things warms my heart. It's moments like these that fuel my passion and drive to reach as many people as possible with the joy of Bollywood dance. “Embarking on this journey has brought me immeasurable happiness and I have no regrets for following my heart. I look forward to even bigger and better things in the future. To find out more, visit Jenny's Bollywood Academy Website. Subscribe:Stay in touch directly with the latest headlines from the Preston Blog,join our WhatsApp channelAndsubscribe to our twice-weekly e-newsletter. Both free and straight to your phone and inbox. Learn more:See the latest news and headlines from Preston Please enable JavaScript to display the comments powered by Disqus.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.blogpreston.co.uk/2024/03/woman-who-found-solace-in-bollywood-dance-relocates-to-preston-and-launches-academy/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos