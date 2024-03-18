William Shatner Shares His Biggest Hollywood Career Regret: 'I Failed Horribly'





For actor William Shatner, 92, it only takes a little reflection on his illustrious Hollywood career to identify his greatest regret. Speaking candidly about his 1989 film, “Star Trek V: The Final Frontier,” Shatner implies that the project was doomed from the start. He reprized his role as Admiral James T. Kirk in the film, which he had originally played in the television series. “I wish I had the support and the courage to do the things I thought I should do. My concept was, 'Star Trek goes in search of God,' and management said, 'Well, who is God? Well, alienate the non-believer, so no, we can't do God,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. WILLIAM SHATNER SAYS HE 'DON'T HAVE LONG TO LIVE' WHILE REFLECTING ON LEGACY “And then someone said: what about an alien who thinks he's God? Then there was a series of my inabilities with management and budgeting,” he said. -he said about the later stages of making the film, in which he served as director. . “I failed. In my mind, I failed horribly.” “When people ask me: What do you regret the most?, I regret not being emotionally equipped to deal with a big film. So, in the absence of my power, the power vacuum arises. is full of people who didn't make the decisions I would have made,” he lamented. LIKE WHAT YOU READ? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS Upon its release, the “Star Trek” film was criticized for its lack of execution and overall disappointment. Shatner noted that he takes full responsibility, even if people question his budget or the support he received in hindsight. “It’s my fault,” he reiterated, giving an example of mismanagement of his $30 million budget. “[In the final scene] I wanted granite [rock creatures] to explode out of the mountain. The special effects guy said, “I can make you a costume that catches fire and makes smoke come out.” I said: Great, how much is it going to cost? They said $250,000 a suit. Can you make 10 costumes? He said: Yeah. » CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER “That's $2.5 million. You have a budget of $30 million. You're sure you want to spend [it on that]” he remembers thinking. “These are practical decisions,” he said. Shatner's plan did not come to fruition due to mechanical problems near the end of filming. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Despite the memorable bumps in the road, Shatner has managed to find success both in front of and behind the camera. “It's luck. It's luck to be healthy,” he told Fox News Digital in June about his longevity in the entertainment industry. “I think it's the first thing that's happened to me, but nothing debilitating over a period of time. So having the life force in me, that's probably mostly what it's about.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/william-shatner-shares-biggest-regret-hollywood-career-failed-horribly The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos