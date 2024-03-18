What causes SwiftQuakes: seismic tremors during Taylor Swift concerts?

Taylor Swift has sent shockwaves across the world in multiple ways with her devoted fans and packed Eras concert tour venues. It also triggered what are called SwiftQuakes and scientists now know why.

It wasn't the drum beat or the low guitar amplified by the sound system, or even Swift herself hitting the high notes. The tremors were caused by thousands of dancing fans, scientists found.

The late July concert that went viral after being recorded on a Seattle seismograph caught the attention of the California Office of Emergency Services. They contacted the California Institute of Technology to install powerful motion or seismic sensors in and around SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles for Swift's concert series in early August.

The team also monitored seismic meters within a 9km radius of the stadium. The stadium complex lies within the Newport-Inglewood fault system, capable of generating earthquakes greater than magnitude 7.

Gabrielle Tepp, author and amateur bassist, said that the harmonics of the recorded “concert shake” closely resemble those of volcanoes or trains, not those of earthquakes. They were low frequency and were not heard by the human ear. Large music festivals and stadium concerts produce similar vibrational signals that resemble harmonic tremor.

The biggest bang came when Swift sang “Shake It Off.” The tremor was roughly equivalent to a magnitude 2 earthquake. Instead of using magnitude, which is the energy emitted in an instant, scientists measured radiant energy, which is emitted over time, such as during 'a song. Tepp called it “the force of the song.”

After the conversions carried out on the basis of a American Geophysical Union studyhere are Swift's five most energy-liberating songs:

Shake it by a magnitude of about 1.798. You belong to me with a magnitude of approximately 1.796. Love story with a magnitude of 1.76. Cruel Summer with a magnitude of approximately 1.71. 22 with a magnitude of approximately 1.64.

“Keep in mind that this energy was released in a matter of minutes, compared to a second for an earthquake of this magnitude,” Tepp said in a statement. Press release. “Based on the maximum shaking force, the strongest shaking was equivalent to a magnitude 2 earthquake.”

She could identify 43 or 45 songs just by looking at the spectrograms – a graph of the strength of various signal frequencies over time. The other two songs were not recorded.

“My intuition was that if you had a harmonic signal as nice as this, it must have come from the music or the instruments or something,” Tepp said, admitting that his first thoughts were wrong.

She was so surprised that she staged her own trial, playing Swift's music over a PA system next to a motion sensor. Then she picked up her own guitar and started playing her own version of “Love Story.” It wasn't his bass beats that triggered the motion sensor.

“Even though I wasn’t good at staying in one place, I ended up jumping around in a small circle, like at a concert,” Tepp said. “I was surprised how clear the signal was.”

She said bass beats are rounder on the spectrogram, while jumps create peaks.

Now imagine all 70,000 Swifites jumping together for “Shake It Off.”

“The structural response of the stadium showed nearly equal shaking intensities in vertical and horizontal directions at frequencies that matched seismic signals recorded outside the stadium,” the study said. “All evidence considered, we interpret the source of the signal to be primarily crowd movement in response to the music.”

Different genres of music shake the earth differently

She compared the data to that of a Metallica concert which showed weak seismic signals despite similar instruments.

“Metal bands, in general, tend to play 'in the moment' and are less likely to stick to a beat (or an album recording) compared to the highly choreographed shows of Swift and Beyoncé “, or that metal fans can move in some way. This is less likely to generate constant vibrations,” the study says. “The heavy metal band's beats are 'all over the place,' while Swift's are all very similar and the concert is highly choreographed.”

“Metal fans like to headbang a lot, so they don’t necessarily bounce,” Tepp added. “It may just be that the way they move doesn’t create as strong a signal.”