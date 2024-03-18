Manhunt knows what to do with Tobias Menziess' face





Never has a hair and makeup team framed an actor's most compelling asset so perfectly.

Photo: Apple TV+ As an actor, Tobias Menzies is best when he is disturbed: he fits poorly into the monarchy as Prince Phillip in The crownincompetent and tragic as Edmure Tully in Game Of Thronesweighed down by the malaise of the upper bourgeoisie You hurt my feelingsand now, maintain the cohesion of the American republic in Manhunt. The expression arises naturally from what my colleague Kathryn VanArendonk describes in a 2019 profile as a beautiful robustness that comes largely from her cheeks; both feature visible and unusually deep vertical creases that frame her face. Indeed, there is something old-school as in, Victorian–time old-school on Menzies' face, which he consistently uses to convey a deep emotion bubbling just beneath its surface. Defined, geometrically dramatic and often doing his best work when held stiff, Menziess is a perfect face for the Kuleshovean face game. In Manhunt, the new Apple TV+ series adapting James L. Swanson's book about the pursuit of Abraham Lincoln's killers, Menzies' face has ample opportunity to shine in his very first role. As Edwin Stanton, Lincoln's Secretary of War, he juggles his responsibilities as lead investigator in the hunt for John Wilkes Booth and his Confederate conspirators while trying to prevent the collapse of Reconstruction in its aftermath. of the assassination of the president. Manhunt allows Menzies to take full advantage of his physical gifts: a low, almost growling voice that projects a stern gravitas; a back of a wand that gives Stanton an air of unyielding will; and of course, these two vertical folds bordering his cheeks, which outline the rich face of a man burdened with the weight of the world. Look at that forehead.

Photo: Apple TV+ Look at those eyebrows.

Photo: Apple TV+ Set during a time when men favored top hats, ties and perhaps most importantly, extensive facial hair, Manhunt uses the aesthetics of the era to the benefit of its leader. Menzies can parade around in a set of long sideburns, the equivalent of a tasteful three-piece suit that looks sophisticated without crowding out the underlying assets of his dressing. This particular choice of hair and makeup departments, led respectively by Colleen LaBaff and Robin Beauchesne, illustrates a production team that knows exactly what a lead actor is capable of, even if picky American history nerds will probably complain about liberty taken: the real Stanton was often photographed with a long, shaggy and somewhat unpleasant beard. (ManhuntThe other stars don't have the same sparkle: Anthony Boyle parks the world-historical narcissism of John Wilkes Booth behind a full, full-bodied mustache, while Hamish Linklater is unrecognizable under layers of prosthetics like Abraham Lincoln.) And these favorites look great ! Not since Terroror maybe Underworld: Blood Wars, has Menziess’s noggin been so well costumed. His face is his greatest weapon. Why hide it? Look at that mouth.

Photo: Apple TV+ But the structure of the show is that of a long-term investigation, which borders on the classic police procedure (Law and order: civil war!), which allows Menzies to run free with his signature disruptive look. He plays Stanton as a restless workaholic, a man who is constantly turning things over in his brain even as he coughs during an asthma flare-up or smiles in a quiet moment. Despite his tense expression, all of his facial tools come into play: Menzies' lips are pursed, his brow furrows, his mouth pulls to the side. Extracting depth from contrast, the actor uses his eyes only to betray Stanton's true feelings. The Secretary of War is portrayed as a man desperately fighting to keep himself and the country he serves from falling into the abyss. It's a tense, delicate and elaborate story, and it's all written on Menzies' face. Look at that smile!

