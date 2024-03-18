Orlando named best sports business city





ORLANDO, Florida. Orlando is a sports business city. Sports Business Journal has released its list of the best sports cities in the United States, and Orlando ranks No. 1. The announcement was made Monday at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex at Walt Disney World Resort, one of more than 35 sports venues in the greater Orlando area. area. Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said the recognition wasn't a surprise, but it was nice to have third-party validation. I truly believe that sports has the power to bring our residents together,” Dyer said. Whether it's sports that we encourage or sports that we bring people from all over the country to play here in Orlando, it's a big part of what Orlando is. [EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (its FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos] To reach its conclusions, SBJ analyzed the CVs of 240 cities. The ranking is the result of an extensive database, including 1,500 events that took place or were awarded between January 1, 2017 and December 31, 2023, taking into account cities with their own conference space, of sports sites and a dedicated sports commission. CVB staff as autonomous markets. SBJ also highlighted the role of the Greater Orlando Athletic Commission in attracting professional and NCAA sporting events as well as industry conferences. It's Orlando's ability to host any sport at any time, and often at the same time, that really propelled Orlando to the top of our rankings, said Sports Business Journal research director David Broughton. With the number of sports visitors Orlando welcomes, it's like hosting a Super Bowl every day. The top five cities are rounded out by Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Atlanta and Indianapolis. The Best Sports and Business City award will be officially presented at the Kia Center on April 3. Receive today's headlines in minutes with Your daily life in Florida:

