Who is Conor Merrigan Turner? 5 things to know about the Apples Never Fall actor

In the new Apples never fall miniseries, Logan Delaney is played by promising actor Conor Merrigan Turner.

Based on the novel by Liane Moriarty, Apples never fall is Peacock's latest mystery family drama that follows the four Delaney siblings after the mysterious disappearance of their mother (played by Annette Bening).

For the miniseries, Conor Merrigan Turner took on the role of Logan, Delaney's youngest son; and as audiences get to know the actor through his latest role, here are five things to know about the rising star.

5 facts about Conor Merrigan Turner

Apples never fall

Conor is from Sydney, Australia

The 6'1″ actor hails from Sydney, Australia, where, according to Turner, managementhe graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts (Acting) from the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts (WAAPA).

He also received acclaim for his 2020 performance as John Merrick in The elephant man at the Geoff Gibbs Theatre.

Apples Never Fall is Conor's big break

Conor Merrigan Turner started his acting career in 2016; and in addition to appearing in three short films, including Max. And Peanuthe also starred in the 2022 film Rescue in a Thai cave And Tomorrow when the war started.

Speaking of landing the role of Logan for Apples never fallwhich Turner described as “a whirlwind”, he said Rant screen that he previously worked “as a house painter” between acting gigs:

“It was just a whirlwind. Processing information like, 'Oh, I'm part of this incredible story, I have this incredible character that I love, I have just incredible castmates.' Back home in Sydney, I was a house painter before that, between jobs I painted houses from 7am to 5pm.”

He is a fan of The Office

One of the Conor Merrigan Turners Apples never fall his costars are Jake Lacy, who played Pete Miller in the ninth and final season of Office.

While speaking with Screen Rant and Jake Lacy, Turner revealed that he is a huge fan of the series and has “watched each season eight times:”

“And then my next job, I'm working with Jake Lacy from 'The Office,' a show that I love. I've watched every season eight times.”

His next role is for Netflix's Desert King

Apples never fall isn't Turner's only new role in 2024.

He is also set to appear in a miniseries for Netflix titled King of the Desert which takes place in his native Australia.

Doing your acting homework

By discussing with Magazine Photo BookTurner pulled back the curtain on how he prepares for a role, including how he bought Liane Moriarty's novel as soon as he found out about the audition and “I went straight to the nearest pub, sat down and started reading:”

“My engagement with the book predates my casting; I'm certainly not one of those actors who is inundated with auditions. So when they come in, I've tried to hack a habit and use it as an opportunity to test how quickly I can knock myself out. a book. I saw the audition happening on my phone while I was on the ladder at work, it quickly turned out to be a great opportunity. I I googled if my local bookstore had it in stock and as soon as I finished work I picked it up and went straight to the nearest pub, sat down and started reading .

Once cast as Logan Delaney, he immediately tried to “learn as much as possible about Florida”, This is where the series takes place and focuses on recognition “Logan's General Temperament” and his “family role:”

“After hearing the news that I would be part of the project, I was eager to learn as much as possible about Florida, to better understand the makeup of someone who grew up there, as opposed to instead of origin of the book, North Sydney. I then began to take stock of the parallels and contrasting characteristics between the Australian Logan and the American Logan. In doing so, I began to understand a little more about their internal makeup .Recognizing Logan's overall temperament and family role was a priority that was at the forefront of a lot of his decision-making, so I really started there.”

Apples never fall is currently streaming on Peacock.

