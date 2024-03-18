The Cat in the Hat film by Bill Hader arrives in March 2026





Bill Hader learns to meow. Warner Bros. announced on Monday that he would release his animated photo from the event The Cat in the Hat – based on the beloved Dr. Seuss tale – in theaters March 6, 2026. It also revealed the film's voice cast for the first time. Hader, who will play The Cat, will star alongside Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary School), Bowen Yang (SNL), Xochitl Gomez (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness), Matt Berry (What we do in the shadowss) and Paula Pell (Girls5eva). The film is written and directed by Alessandro Carloni and Erica Rivinoja, with Daniela Mazzucato and Jared Stern producing. Susan Brandt and Hader will serve as executive producers. DNEG Animation will be the animation studio’s partner. Warner Bros. Pictures Animation and Dr. Seuss Enterprises are backing the feature, which focuses on the whimsical feline as he tries to cheer up two siblings who are struggling to adjust to their new town. Alessandro Carloni and Erica Rivinoja direct and write, while Daniella Mazzucato and Jared Stern produce. Hader will serve as executive producer alongside Dr. Seuss Enterprises Chairman and CEO Susan Brandt. DNEG Animation will be the animation studio’s partner. “We are thrilled to partner with our friends at Dr. Seuss to take audiences of all ages on an adventure into the beloved world of The Cat in the Hat. With this incredible voice cast led by Bill Hader as the fun-loving agent of chaos himself and our filmmakers Alessandro and Erica at the helm, we can't wait to share this Seussian cinematic spectacle with audiences at the worldwide in 2026,” Warner Bros. said. Animation. President Bill Damaschke, who was tasked with overhauling the division. Brandt added: “We are thrilled to see such an exceptional group of talent join the effort to bring this iconic property to the screen as an animated feature film. Dr. Seuss' book The Cat in the Hat was published in 1957, becoming a perennial classic for generations of children. This will mark the character's animated big screen debut; Mike Myers starred in a live-action adaptation in 2003. The film is the first in a series of animated projects that Warner Animation and Dr. Seuss Enterprises are developing together.

