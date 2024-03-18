Oprah Winfrey 'really excited' about weight loss drugs | Entertainment





Oprah Winfrey is 'really excited' about weight-loss drugs. The “Color Purple” actress – who recently resigned from the board of directors of WW, formerly WeightWatchers, after confirming in December that she used prescription drugs to help her lose weight – saw her size fluctuate over the years and she is grateful for that. developments that will make maintaining your figure less of a “struggle”. She spoke to 'Entertainment Tonight' about the availability of drugs designed to treat obesity and promote weight loss: “I'm really excited about it. Because I suffered for so long, I struggled so much and I did everything.” The 70-year-old is set to host “An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame and the Weight Loss Revolution” this week, which will see her speak to medical experts and everyday people who “are in the battle for weight loss.” one of the biggest health crises the world has ever seen” in front of a live studio audience, and she is “so excited” to help people feel “liberated” and less ashamed of their size. She said: “I'm so excited about this show I'm doing… about shame, blame and the weight loss revolution. “I'm so excited because, as you know, I've spent years in this business and I've been ashamed myself. “And I just want people to be liberated and know that for so many people in this country who are suffering from overweight and obesity, it's really not your fault, it's your brain. “So once you understand that, you can start to get help to help you deal with it, however you choose to do it. “So I want people to stop being blamed for the choices they make about their health.” Oprah felt it was important to have medical experts on the show to “break down” conversations around medications. She said: “We had to break it down. They had been taking these medications for 20 years. I didn't know that. They had been taking this medication for 20 years and we only just heard about it.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.centraloregondaily.com/lifestyles/entertainment/oprah-winfrey-really-excited-about-weight-loss-drugs/article_ef567fc0-1e13-5e69-9158-0d5d09252629.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos