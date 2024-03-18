Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk share Bad Newz with their fans, reveal the title and release date of their new film Dharma | Bollywood News





Fans have been curious about Karan Johar's upcoming romantic comedy starring Karan Johar, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk for quite some time now. The film, initially supposed to be titled Rola or Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam, finally has an official title: Bad Newz. Producer Karan Johar and the cast of Bad Newz took to Instagram to confirm the news. The film is directed by Anand Tiwari. Sharing a teaser of the film, Vicky wrote: Bringing the only good news this Monday… and its #BadNewz! Expect the unexpected filled with confusion masti, mazaa aur bohot saara! In theaters July 19, 2024! Karan also confirmed the title and release date by sharing a hilarious teaser featuring the film's leads, Vicky, Triptii and Ammy. The caption alludes to a “one in a billion situation” inspired by real events, promising a heartbreaking cinematic experience. Get ready for the most entertaining hungama: a hilarious once in a billion situation awaits you, a comedy inspired by true events! #BadNewz IN CINEMAS on July 19, 2024! Watch it here (sic), Karan captioned the teaser. Watch the teaser here: Although the February release date has changed and the title is confirmed as Bad Newz, it is unclear if the film has any connection to the 2019 comedy-drama Good Newwz. Earlier today, Vicky teased an announcement on Instagram with Triptii and Ammy, leaving fans guessing between good news and bad news. In a world full of new releases, we have two ready for you! But which one would you like? “you first: good news or bad? Let us know in the comments below (sic), Vicky wrote in the caption. Ab humare paas ek good news hain aur ek bad newsaap log kaunsa pehele sunna chahenge? Vicky says in the video. He is soon joined by his co-stars Triptii and Ammy. While the Animal actor says she wants to hear the good news, Ammy says he would like to be enlightened about the bad news first. ALSO READ | Katrina Kaif tries to speak in Punjabi at home, understands it perfectly, says father-in-law Sham Kaushal, calls his daughter he always wanted Bad New will be released on screens on July 19, 2024 Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

