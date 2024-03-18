Entertainment
Your questions about the new LSU arena answered
Last week, the Metro Council approved an order support a new $300 million LSU arena.
The arena will host sporting events for LSU as well as entertainment and music events for the Capital Region. Once the arena is built, some entertainment and music activities on city-parish properties like the Elevate Canes River Centerwill be restricted.
Monday, Activity Report spoke with representatives of the Tiger Athletic Foundation to better understand the rest of the project. Here's what we learned.
Now that the Metro Council has approved an ordinance in support of the new arena, what happens next?
According to Charles Landry, an attorney who was hired to work with LSU on the new arena, TAF is currently in talks with two potential developers. TAF is unable to disclose who these developers are at this time.
On Sunday, a list of deliverables from the tender was sent to the two potential developers. These deliverables, detailed proposals relating to the construction, design and promotion of the arenas, must be provided to the TAF no later than June 30.
Landry says TAF will likely make a final decision on the developer within 30 to 60 days of receiving these proposals.
Where will the new arena be located?
The new arena will be built on LSU's campus. Specifically, a site near LSU's baseball facilities on Skip Bertman Drive seems to make the most sense, although Landry points out that nothing is set in stone.
One of the sites initially considered for the arena was the space next to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, where LSU's athletics facilities are currently located. These plans were abandoned, however, due to the considerable cost of moving the athletics facilities.
Commercial Property Real Estate Trustwhich manages and develops the real estate assets of the Baton Rouge Area Foundation, purchased about 40 acres of blighted land on Nicholson Drive last year. Landry says the land is absolutely not being considered for the arena, although establishments like hotels and restaurants will likely be built there to support the arena.
How will the new arena be financed?
The arena will be a private development, meaning TAF is not fundraising for the project. Although the arena is on LSU's campus, its construction will be entirely financed by the developer.
What will the new arena look like?
Landry says the arena will be very different from a typical arena, mainly because it will feature terraces with standing room. Customers on these terraces will not be confined to particular seats and will be able to move around as they wish.
There are currently no exact specifications as to the configuration or size of the arena. The objective of the TAF is to give the developer great flexibility in their approach to the project, explains Landry.
When will the new arena be completed?
While it's unclear when construction might begin, Landry says the arena should be operational at some point in 2028, meaning the project will take about four years. By comparison, PMAC took eight years to develop.
The new arena should replace the PMAC. What will happen to PMAC?
According to TAF President and CEO Matthew Borman, under no circumstances will the PMAC be demolished once the arena is built. Over the coming years, the TAF will examine how the PMAC can be repositioned.
Understand that PMAC will be PMAC for at least another three and a half to four years, Landry says. We have plenty of time to think about ways to improve PMAC in the future.
|
