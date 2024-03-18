The Star Wars actor would reprise the role of Lando Calrissian for the right price: I will sell my soul

Billy Dee Williams was impressed by Donald Glover's acting talent, but supports the idea that “there is only one Lando Calrissian”.

Williams, who played Lando Calrissian in the 1980s film “The Empire Strikes Back,” spoke to Radio Times about Glover's portrayal of the role in the “Star Wars” franchise.

“I had a lovely breakfast with him. He's a lovely young man. Extremely talented,” he said. “But I don't see it, I mean, when it comes to Lando Calrissian, there's only one Lando Calrissian. I created this character.”

Williams told the outlet about the advice he gave Glover before the role. “I told him to be charming in two words! That's all I needed to say to him. That's all I could think about,” Williams explained.

Glover took on the role of young Lando in the 2018 “Star Wars” prequel film, “Solo: A Star Wars Story.” According to Variety, a Disney+ series was announced in 2020 for a limited series focused on the character.

The outlet reported that in July 2023, it was announced that brothers Donald and Stephen Glover had taken control of the limited series “Lando” as writers and that the project was now being made into a film.

Billy Dee explained that Glover was taking the role in a new direction.

“He's a whole new generation. He'll create whatever he needs to create, to get the attention of the character,” he said of Donald. “He's a very talented, very imaginative young boy. I mean, it's not my place to say what he should do with the character at this point.”

Williams added: “I took care of the 20th century, now he has to take care of the 21st.”

When Billy Dee was asked if he would play the rebel-turned-hero character again in a production of “Star Wars,” the actor replied, “Pay me a lot of money and I'll sell my soul.”

In February, Williams wrote a new memoir, “What Have We Got Here? Portraits of a Lifetime,” in which he details his rise to stardom in Hollywood, what it was like to make his mark in the film franchise and how, for a time, he fell from grace.

He also fought back after decades of being accused of betraying his friend, Han Solo, originally played by Harrison Ford.

“One thing I liked about the role of Lando was that he was a little doubtful,” the 86-year-old told Fox News Digital at the time. “And I think that makes the character. To me, a good hero is a character that you're not always sure about. And there was a certain uncertainty about Lando, which made him a lot more interesting than just play a good guy.”

“But he was a good guy,” Williams said.

In the film, Lando is depicted as making a deal with the Empire, which leads to the capture and freezing of Solo (Harrison Ford) in carbonite. It was a moment that stunned viewers, and the backlash was immediately felt.

“Lando was faced with Darth Vader and Boba Fett,” Williams explained. “He had to find a way to prevent the complete disappearance of his friend Han Solo because they were friends. Darth Vader and Boba Fett were after them. He was trying to buy time. But fans still saw it as a betrayal. And I had to deal with that. A lot of fans had already fallen in love with Han Solo, Princess Leia and Luke Skywalker. They already had a huge following. I come here and I create a situation that could create a problem for these people. I was considered a problem.

“I found myself having to deal with people,” Williams continued. “When I picked up my daughter from school, the kids would run up to me and say: You betrayed Han Solo! Every time I got on a plane, the flight attendant would also accuse me of betraying Han Solo. I came across a big one. I've been talking about it for a while.

Williams wrote that everywhere he went he received dirty looks. Some approached Williams and publicly scolded him. A man shopping with his teenage son looked at him and sneered in disgust: “I should put you in the freezer.” His son nodded. Parents at his daughters' school didn't hesitate to scowl at him in front of their children.

Eventually, Williams got “fed up.”

“I finally said: Look, has anyone died?” he remembers. “I was trying to do my best. And I became a member of the Force. I think ultimately the character wasn't a betrayal but a winning personality. And people just couldn't get him resist.”

