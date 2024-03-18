Entertainment
Headless body gives few clues to death of Samuel Haskell's wife
The headless torso found in a dumpster was certainly a homicide, that much is clear.
But it is impossible to determine whether the death of the wife of a prominent Hollywood agent's son was caused by a bullet, a blow to the head, choking or even decapitation, according to the Department of Medical Examiner's Office. Los Angeles County.
Body parts found in black plastic bag in November
and workers' reports of what looked like human remains at his Tarzana property led police to arrest Samuel Bond Haskell IV in connection with the disappearance and death of his wife and parents.
The coroner determined the torso belonged to Haskell's wife, Mei, 37, but police have yet to find the remains of his mother, Yanxiang Wang, 64, and stepfather, Gaoshan Li , 72 years old.
According to the autopsy report, Mei Haskell was decapitated with a single violent blow to the base of the neck, although there is no definitive indication that the dismemberment took place after death. However, a pathologist added, the possibility that the removal of the head and neck was initiated before death cannot be entirely ruled out.
The report stated that only the upper thighs were attached to his torso and the amputation sites were remarkably smooth.
This suggests that a sharp power tool was likely used to perform these amputations.
Without a direct cause of death, the medical examiner ruled that the mother of three died as a result of homicidal violence.
Although toxicology tests revealed no indication of drug use, the pathologists' report indicated that, like other causes of death, poisoning could not be ruled out.
In January, Haskell, 35, pleaded not guilty to three counts of murder with special circumstances of committing multiple murders. If convicted, he faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Haskell is the son of Emmy-winning producer Sam Haskell, a former executive at the powerful William Morris talent agency.
Los Angeles police are still trying to solve the mystery of the Tarzana man and his three missing family members. Authorities say Haskell lived in a large home in the 4100 block of Coldstream Terrace with his wife, their three school-age children and their in-laws.
Yanqing Wang said he never heard of any arguments or discussions about divorce between his niece, Mei, and her husband, but he said his sister Mei's mother complained that Mei was the alone to pay their $7,000-a-month mortgage and that Haskell had not offered financial support when they were looking to buy a home three years ago.
Police said that on Nov. 7, Haskell tried to convince day laborers to remove bags from his home containing what he said were rocks. The workers said KNBC-TV Channel 4 that the contents of the bags looked like meat and that when they looked inside they saw body parts. When we picked up the bags, we could see that they were not stones, one of the workers said in Spanish.
When this method of elimination failed, Haskell was caught off guard. security cameras throwing bags into the back of his Tesla in Encino, authorities said.
The next morning, a homeless man found a human torso stuffed in a duffel bag in a dumpster in an Encino parking lot near Ventura Boulevard and Rubio Avenue, about five miles from Haskell's home, the police said. police.
Haskell was arrested after the gruesome discovery, and during a search of his home, detectives discovered blood and evidence consistent with dismemberment, said Deputy Dist. Atty. Beth Silverman said.
