





Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images

Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images Street artist Banksy has confirmed the authenticity of a new mural painted on a north London street. The piece refoliates a severely pruned tree in the densely populated North Islington area. In a “before” photo posted on Banksy's account Monday, the bare tree, most of its branches have been sawn off, stands in front of a rather sad building wall, whose pale paint is peeling. Today, bright green paint was sprayed on that same wall, just behind the cut tree and its bare, stubby branches. Flowing green paint suggests the foliage of a tree, while at lower left, a stencil depicting a person holding a paint sprayer looks upward, seemingly toward the tree. The mural appears to have been erected on Sunday; On Monday, Banksy released before and after images of the tree and wall. The building owner said the BBC that the building is currently vacant and up for rent, but that he plans to keep the mural. For this work, the tree itself is integral to the design and meaning of the mural and is therefore perhaps more difficult and less attractive to steal. The last art known to have been created by Banksy is a stop sign flown over by three military drones, which has been widely interpreted as an anti-war work. what was stolen from its location in south London in December, hours after it was unveiled and confirmed as an authentic work by Banksy. Two men were arrested for this theft, but are currently on bail. Last year, another Banksy work sold for more than 2 million dollars at auction; perhaps most famous, the work of Banksy Love is in the trash sold for $25.4 million at a Sotheby's auction in 2021, three years after it was partially shredded, on purpose, right after it sold for $1.4 million right after the auction concluded, thanks to a grinder hidden in its frame. Former Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn told the PA news agency he “delighted” to see the new mural in the neighborhood, for which he has been an MP for over 40 years. Corbyn said Islington North needed more greenery.

