Theo James admits playing James Bond 'would be terrifying' | Entertainment





Theo James fears playing James Bond will be “terrifying” and insisted there are “better people for the job”. The 39-year-old 'Divergent' star is among names linked to the role of 007 as Bond bosses search for a replacement for Daniel Craig – who left the franchise after the release of the film 'No Time to Die' ” in 2021 – but Theo is adamant he is not interested in taking on such a big role with all the added pressure. He told the Guardian newspaper: “Anyone who cares about this [playing Bond] because it's an integral part of British cultural identity, but that probably wouldn't be me. “I think there are better people for this job. And, honestly, it would be terrifying: If you do that, there's no going back. You're opening Pandora's box there. You have to be ready to live a very different life and have a different life for your family. And that would be quite tricky. The actor – of Greek origin – added: “Also, my friends [make fun] of me. Because we always say: “Bondopoulos, the Greek link”. Theo then addressed speculation linking him to the role, insisting that it's “flattering” but that it's also “all male actors of a certain age” and that he would much rather play a historical figure like King Henry III rather than Bond. Theo previously admitted he wasn't particularly “comfortable” with fame and didn't see himself “just being an actor” when he was older. Speaking to Brett Goldstein for Variety's Actors on Actors series, he explained: “Life is complicated. I'm not necessarily sure I see myself just being an actor at my parents' age. “It's not so much that I'm sick of it. But I've always looked at it as, 'It's a job.' And I think the world has evolved over the last two decades; it's now difficult to distinguish between work and fame. Some things seem uncomfortable to me.”

