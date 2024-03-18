An Italian actor died in the middle of a show while reenacting a hanging scene





An actor accidentally hanged himself on stage as a re-enactment went horribly wrong. In 2016, Italian actor Raphael Schumacher was performing in a production at the Teatro Lux in Pisa when tragedy struck. Raphael, 27, was performing a hanging scene when an audience member noticed the rope was too tight. While the actor had a bag on his head at the time of the ordeal, the medical student who was watching the show became worried when she saw him trembling. Raphael Schumacher died in this tragic ordeal. Credit: Raphaël Schumacher/Facebook Running to his aid with the help of another spectator, they manage to free Raphael from the noose and he is rushed to hospital. He was left in a coma following the incident and was later pronounced clinically dead after a six-hour surgery. The hospital where Raphaël was treated said in a statement at the time of the heartbreaking incident: “Both the family and the prosecution have authorized the donation of his organs, but their removal will be subject to a medical evaluation which will be carried out at during the night.” The incident took place in a theater in Pisa. Credit: Ana Rocio Garcia Franco/Getty Stock Elsewhere, the theater's artistic director, Gabriele De Luca, said Daily Mail: “We are shocked. Nobody, not even us, understands how this happened and it will be up to the police to get to the bottom of this.” Police launched an investigation following Raphael's untimely death to try to establish whether appropriate safety procedures were in place. It was reported that the actor made changes to the scene at the last minute because the original monologue contained a fake gunshot, but Raphael instead opted for a suspended scene without informing the directors. said CNN. Police initially investigated the possibility of suicide, but ultimately investigated the theater's safety standards. At the time of speculation, Raphael's mother rejected any claims that her son committed suicide. Raphaël's death sparked a police investigation into the theater's safety standards. Credit: FooTToo/Getty Stock “My son recently lost his father and ended a relationship but has regained his peace of mind,” she said. according to The Guardian. “He did not leave a suicide note and had no reason to kill himself.” Italian news agency ANSA reported that four people had been investigated for manslaughter in connection with the incident, but it was unclear whether any arrests had been made. If you have experienced bereavement and would like to speak to someone in confidence, contact Compassionate friends at (877) 969-0010. Or, if you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available through Mental Health America. Call or text 988 to reach a 24-hour crisis center or you can chat online at 988lifeline.org. You can also reach the crisis text line by texting MHA to 741741.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.unilad.com/news/world-news/italy-actor-accidentally-dies-live-performance-497414-20240318 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos