'Access Hollywood' tape won't be played during Donald Trump's secret criminal trial, judge says

NEW YORK (AP) The infamous Access the Hollywood video in which Donald Trump bragged about sexually assaulting women without asking permission will not be shown to jurors at former president's ceremony secret criminal triala New York judge ruled Monday.

Judge Juan M. Merchan said Manhattan prosecutors could still question witnesses about the recording, which was made public during the final weeks of Trump's 2016 White House campaign. But the judge said there was no need for the recording itself to be entered into evidence or played for the jury.”

Merchan issued his rulings on the Access Hollywood tape and other issues even after deciding last Friday to postpone the trial until at least mid-April for facing a last-minute evidence release which Trump's lawyers said hampered their ability to prepare their defense.

Merchan scheduled a hearing for March 25, the original start date of the trial, to resolve that issue.

Trump's lawyers have complained that they only recently received more than 100,000 pages of documents from a previous federal investigation into the affair that put former Trump lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen behind bars . They asked for a three-month delay and for the case to be dismissed.

Trump's secret money affair one of his four criminal indictmentsfocuses on allegations that he falsified his company records to hide the true nature of payments made to Cohen, who helped Trump bury negative stories during his 2016 presidential campaign.

Cohen paid pornographic actor Stormy Daniels $130,000 and arranged for the film to be shot. publisher of the National Enquirer supermarket tabloid pay former Playboy model Karen McDougal $150,000 to silence their claims that they had extramarital affairs with Trump years earlier. Trump's company later reimbursed Cohen and recorded the payments as legal fees for him, prosecutors said.

Asset pleaded not guilty last year at 34 counts falsification of commercial documents. His lawyers argue that the payments to Cohen were legitimate legal fees and not part of any cover-up. Trump says he did not have any of the alleged sexual encounters.

Cohen pleaded guilty in 2018 to federal campaign finance violations involving secret payments, as well as other unrelated crimes, and spent about a year in prison before being released to home confinement due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Trump has not been charged in the federal investigation.

In other rulings Monday, Merchan rejected a defense attempt to bar Cohen, Daniels and McDougal from testifying as key prosecution witnesses in the Manhattan district attorney's case. However, he ruled that McDougal could not testify about the underlying details of his alleged affair unless prosecutors could prove to him that the information was relevant.

Merchan also again rejected the defense's request to bar prosecutors from arguing that Trump sought to improperly influence the 2016 election or that the National Enquirer helped suppress negative stories about him in a practice known as the name “catch and kill”.

Merchan did not comment on the prosecution's request to impose a silence that would prevent Trump from making public statements about jurors, witnesses and others involved in the case. The judge said he would make a separate ruling on the defense's request to delay the hearing. secret trial indefinitely until the Supreme Court rules on the presidential immunity claims raised by Trump in his election interference case in Washington, DC.

Prosecutors say the release of the Access Hollywood footage in 2005, followed by a wave of women accusing Trump of sexual assault, accelerated his efforts to keep negative stories out of the press, leading to a secret deal with Daniels.

Trump's lawyers argued that the Access Hollywood video contained inflammatory and unduly prejudicial evidence that had no place in this lawsuit over accounting records and practices.

Merchan said he would reconsider allowing prosecutors to show the tape if Trump's lawyers opened the door during the trial.

The judge said he would later rule on the prosecution's request to present evidence on some of the sexual assault allegations that surfaced after the recording was released. Prosecutors support these allegations, and Trump's public denials provide critical context for the accusations against him and his intent and motive in paying to silence Stormy Daniels and then hiding the payoff.

Before deciding that question, Merchan said prosecutors will need to make additional arguments about the admissibility of this evidence so he can better analyze it under the rules governing testimony and evidence regarding so-called prior bad acts.