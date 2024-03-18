A record 52 restaurants in France, including 23 opened just last year, have received one or more Michelin stars for the first time, which, according to the bible of French gourmets, reflects the cultural dynamism of a new generation of young innovative chefs.

This year, it is a generous vintage and faithful to our values, declared Monday Gwendal Poullennec, the director of the Michelin Guide, during the launch of its 115th edition. According to him, more than half of the new winners were under 40 years old.

One of them, Fabien Ferr, 35, received the highest distinction of three stars on his first attempt. Ferr, who took over the kitchen of The Table of Castellet in the south of Var last year, becoming the youngest tri-stellar chef in France.

The gastronomy that you serve, the passion and talent that are yours, light up all our lives, declared François Bonneau, regional president, in front of an audience of more than 500 chefs gathered for the ceremony in Tours, capital of the Loire Valley.

At the turn of the millennium, critics claimed that French cuisine had had its day: blasé mockery of once-great dishes, gastronomy in decline, a lamentable lack of innovation. You could eat better French cuisine in London or New York than in France, some claimed.

The Michelin Guide itself, first published by tire-making brothers André and Douard Michelin in 1900 to encourage motorists to discover restaurants in France, has been the subject of much criticism over the years.

Many foodies said the guide had failed to move with the times, rewarding tradition over innovation.

A handful of chefs broke the rankings and even returned their stars, saying the guides' practice of rating a restaurant's comfort as high as its cuisine meant they were ruining themselves on frills rather than food.

A three-star chef, Marc Veyrat, attempted to sue the guide in 2019 after losing his third star in a dispute over whether a slice of cheddar considered an inferior cheese had been surreptitiously introduced into his breath.

But after a long period of resting on its laurels, France has seen new restaurants flourish in recent years, with more daring and creative young chefs, many of whom have worked abroad, eager to experiment and adopt ideas international.

Fabien Ferr (left), chef of La Table du Castellet, obtained three Michelin stars on his first try, alongside Jérémie Banctel of the Gabriel at the La Réserve hotel in Paris. Photograph: Guillaume Souvant/AFP/Getty Images

More than 20 more restaurants won a first star this year than last year, confirming that the 2024 harvest constitutes a superb selection that testifies to the quality and quantity of French culinary dynamism on the world stage, Poullennec said .

It is no longer just about heritage, he told Agence France-Presse. French gastronomy is no longer stuck in the past. The 2024 selection marked the emergence of a whole generation that we felt was on the rise, he said.

This year, the stars were also spread more evenly geographically, with 40 villages and communes across French regions ending up with a Michelin-starred restaurant for the first time, many of which focus on sustainable, local cuisine.

The emphasis is very clearly placed on the terroirs and the local agricultural fabric, underlined Poullennec, adding that the guide now takes into account the collective character and the overall entrepreneurial project of the establishments it evaluates.

In the east of France, 11 restaurants obtained a first star, including 15 in the north of France and the Paris region (12 in the capital itself, including Nhome, which has only one table for 20 seats, and the African Fusion Swordfish at the Ritz), six in the west of the country, 11 in the south and nine in the southeast.

The chef of l'Espadon, Eugnie Bziat, was however one of only six female starred chefs on Monday, a figure that Poullennec strongly deplored by the guide.

Eight restaurants received a second star and another chef achieved the coveted three stars. Jrme Banctel, chef at Gabriel, the restaurant at the luxury hotel Le Réserve in Paris, has had two stars since 2015. Monday's announcements bring the number of three-star restaurants in France to 30, those of two to 75 and those of one at 534.

The stars are awarded according to five criteria: the quality of the products, the harmony of flavors, the mastery of techniques, the personality of the chef which is reflected in his cuisine and the consistency of the restaurant over time.

A star rewards an establishment that is very good in its category; two stars, inspired and refined cuisine; while three are reserved for remarkable cuisine by chefs at the peak of their talent, producing dishes destined to become classics.

So as not to spoil the Monday party, the 26 restaurants which lost their star generally due to a change of chef as well as the two restaurants which were downgraded from three to two stars and from two to one, were named to the Beginning of the month.

Agence-France Presse contributed to this report.