Bollywood Dance Classes for Beginners with Supriya Chavan





Enter the world of Bollywood with our 6-week authentic dance class at Pineapple Dance Studios! During this beginner-friendly class with Supriya Chavan, you'll learn iconic moves, feel the pure Bollywood vibe, and have fun while shaking. Join Supriya for an unforgettable experience filled with joy and laughter as you dive into Bollywood for 6 weeks straight! YOU WILL LEARN Elements of Bollywood dance

New steps

Musicality

Pace

…and more WHAT TO BRING Shoe: Please bring dancing shoes.

Please bring dancing shoes. Comfortable clothes: For our dance classes, we encourage everyone to wear what suits them best. You can visit our Pineapple store opposite the studios and ask our team for advice, or check out our online store where we have all the dance essentials. you might need for your course. We have changing rooms and showers on site.

Bottle of water: It's important to stay hydrated during your classes, so be sure to bring your water bottle. We have several water points in the building where you can stock up. CALENDAR This Bollywood course for beginners lasts 6 weeks, with 1 class per week on Saturdays (6 classes in total). Each class lasts 60 minutes and is taught by Supriya Chavanat Pineapple Dance Studios. Course start date:April 27, 2024 Schedules :Saturday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. (60 minutes) 1st class: Saturday April 27 2nd class: Saturday May 4 3rd class: Saturday May 11 4th class: Saturday May 18 5th class: Saturday May 25 6th class: Saturday June 1st Price: 89 All courses are non-refundable* and must be booked before their start date. The course price includes our membership fees. *If you cancel up to 48 hours before the course starts, you will receive a refund in the form of an account credit. ABOUT SUPRIYA CHAVAN Raised in India and graduated in Mumbai, Supriya Chavan is a diverse artist with 11 years of teaching experience. She is a renowned instructor with over 500 students displaying her creativity in various dance styles such as Bollywood, Bollyhop, Bolly Sass, Indo Contemporary and Jazz. She works with all age groups, from youth to professional dancers. During her stay in Mumbai, she participated in various television shows such as IIFA Awards, The Filmfare and many other international shows alongside countless Bollywood celebrities. Supriya is also a content creator and social media influencer with over 170,000 followers across her social media platforms. Discover our other courses here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pineapple.uk.com/blogs/dance-courses-at-pineapple-dance-studios/intro-to-bollywood-with-supriya-chavan-6w The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos