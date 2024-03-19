Actor and Director Bo Brinkman Inspires the Next Generation of Filmmakers to Pursue Their Dreams at Gettysburg College

When you take a class at Gettysburg College, you never know who might be standing in front of you as a guest speaker or instructor. This may be an esteemed Civil War historian, a former federal government administrator, or, in the case of a film and media studies course on video production, an experienced filmmaker and actor .

Bo Brinkman, writer and director of “A Gettysburg Christmas” and former star of the Civil War-based films “Gettysburg” and “Gods and Generals,” has joined Gettysburg’s world-class faculty for the spring semester. Leveraging his expertise, his intrepid class of 12 students gained an insider's view of cinema from start to finish. From composing scripts and creating storyboards to auditioning actors and writing stage directions, Brinkman's class has taken on all the responsibilities of video production as they seek to create their own short films.

“Most high school students these days can use an editing rig on their laptop, but learn how to edit a story, improve an actor's performance, find the rhythm, select the music that sets the mood and finding a solid narrative that makes sense of the story is a daunting task. a whole different ball game,” Brinkman said. “At the end of the day, it’s all about learning how to tell a story cinematically.”

Brinkman and his class are filming a scene for one of the short films created this semester.

By following their instructor's advice, Gettysburg students learned the ins and outs of creating unique works of art. As directors of their own films, they write scripts based on their personal interests, think about how those words can flow off the page and onto the screen through storyboarding, and ensure that every element of the production cinematographic needs to be taken into account, from the shot list to the personnel. Through this holistic approach to learning, students develop a breadth and depth of knowledge that will serve them well as they pursue a range of potential opportunities in the film industry.

“Not everyone is going to become a writer, editor or director,” Brinkman noted. “I hope students will discover an interest in production, cinematography, lighting, sound, casting, wardrobe, special effects or props. There are many opportunities in film and television, and the industry will always need new talent to fill these positions. »

Initial location sites included Quarry Pond and Culp's Hill, while other scenic locations on campus and the surrounding community were selected for future filming. The hands-on learning enabled students to hone lasting skills such as leadership, creativity, communication and adaptability, which will be key elements in their pursuit of careers in film.

“I was able to participate in the process of creating a short film in all its aspects,” said music and film and media studies double major Kacy Hartmann ’27. “Video production was a very educational and enjoyable experience, and I know it taught me so many things about the film industry that I will use in my future.”

During the early stages of each film project, Brinkman collaborated with theater arts professor Chris Kauffman to bring in aspiring actors from his acting classes. Sitting in the back room of the Kline Theater, the aspiring actors took on the scripts composed by the students for the first time and applied the knowledge learned in Kauffman's classes by standing at the front of the class and performing “read-throughs.” cold” in front of their peers.

“The chance to be part of a team to tell a story while allowing them to work together and try things, make mistakes, and learn communication and leadership practices helps develop disciplinary skills and transferable that will last and find expression in any field. “Making art together is also a fast track to meaningful memories and friendships. Connecting our CIMS students with our theater arts stakeholders is a win-win.”

More than three decades after playing Maj. Walter H. Taylor, aide-de-camp to Gen. Robert E. Lee, in the film “Gettysburg,” Brinkman returned to the battlefield to help the next generation of filmmakers, aides production and actors. pursue their Hollywood dreams. It's the same type of mentorship he received as an undergraduate at Southwest Texas State University, where he discovered a film career under James N. Harrell, an accomplished actor with roles in more of 50 films and television series, including “Urban Cowboy”. Dallas,” “JFK,” and “Varsity Blues.”

“He told me,” Brinkman recalled, “that once I had a life and a career in what I was about to pursue, I should teach and inspire young people so that they could make their dreams come true – and if they don't have a dream, maybe help them find one.

By Corey Jewart

Photos by Corey Jewart

Published: 03/18/24