Outdoor dining will return to downtown Algonquin





Cattlemans Burger and Brew in Algonquin is asking the village for permission for outdoor dining.

Brian Hill/[email protected] Downtown Algonquin restaurants are aiming to reinstate their outdoor dining and live entertainment for the summer season. Restaurants Cucina Bella, Cattlemans Burger & Brew, Whiskey and Wine and Bold American Fare, all along Main Street, are seeking village approval for outdoor dining at Tuesday's board meeting. Live outdoor entertainment could also take place at Whiskey and Wine and Bold American Fare, both of which are owned by Greg Geigel. The village agreement states that live music can only be played between 12:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and until 10:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Cattlemans is looking to build a temporary patio on the north side of the property, in the alley between two buildings. Cucina Bella would dine al fresco on the sidewalk along Washington Street, and parts of the Creek Walk Patio would be reserved for whiskey and wine seating. Bold already has permanent outdoor restaurants, but plans to use the nearby public square for musical performances. We are taking full advantage of the opportunities we have to further improve the place,” said Village President Debby Sosine. Cattlemans is requesting outdoor seating for this year only. Cucina Bella, Whiskey and Wine and Bold American Fare may have agreements to host seasonal outdoor dining through 2027. Fencing will surround each of the patios to comply with outdoor drinking regulations. Outdoor dining is permitted from Algonquin Village from April 15 to November 1, according to village documents. The village will vote Tuesday on final approval of the requests. There are many other places to eat out in Algonquin, including Scorched Earth and restaurants along Randall Road, Sosine said. Requests for outdoor dining have been approved by the village since the COVID pandemic forced outdoor dining to remain open. Honestly, it's really improved our restaurants' ability to get through some of the tough times we've been through in recent years, Sosine said.

