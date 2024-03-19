'General Hospital' actor was 92





Beth Peters, an actress and singer who had a recurring role on “General Hospital,” died March 14 in central Florida after a short illness. She was 92 years old. In the early 1980s, Peters appeared in eight episodes of the popular ABC soap opera as Mrs. Whitaker. In an obituary of Peters provided to Variety by her son, her character description reads: “The kindly Mrs. Whitaker dispensed country wisdom from her farm kitchen in Beecher's Corners, serving as a surrogate mother to Laura Spencer, played by Genie Francis, while the teenager's story saw her falling in love. with Luke Spencer, played by Anthony Geary. Peters began her acting and singing career as a teenager on the Jersey Shore. In 1955, she first appeared on Broadway as an extra in the play “Inherit the Wind”, later taking on the role of Mrs. Brady in the final months of the show's production. Peters has performed in regional theater for much of his career, appearing on stage at the Sacramento Music Circus, Circle Star Theater, Melodyland, Carousel Theater, Hyatt Music Theater, Dallas State Fair Summer Musicals, Fiesta Dinner Playhouse and at the Galveston Summer Musicals, among other venues. . She played the matriarch Mrs. Paroo in “Marion the Librarian” more than 20 times. She also appeared several times in “Sound of Music,” “Show Boat,” “Big River,” and “Funny Girl.” In addition to “General Hospital,” Peters' television credits include “Mr. Belvedere,” “Quantum Leap,” “Beyond Belief,” “Hart to Hart,” “Simon and Simon,” “Highway to Heaven” and “The Waltons,” among other titles. She also appeared in the films “Where Love Has Gone”, “Fitzwilly”, “Kandyland” and “Back to School”. Peters is survived by his son Sean Williams, his daughters-in-law Barbara Davison (Don) and Monica Lange, as well as his nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is now buried with her husband Jack Danon, who died in 1996; he was also an actor. Peters was a longtime member of the Actor's Equity Association, the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Peters' name to Entertainment Community Fund.

