The Kansas City Chiefs welcomed their new wide receiver, Marquise Call me Hollywood Brown, to their team facility at the Truman Sports Complex on Monday. First on the agenda: the small question of signing of the one-year contract that will earn him $7 million and possibly as much as $11 million this season.

Still dressed in his suit, Brown later met with reporters via Zoom and admitted to our Pete Sweeney that many teams had expressed interest in signing him.

I really left it up to my agent,” Brown revealed. Kansas City was a place I told him I wanted to be if given the opportunity and it kind of came up. I let him do his job and God made it happen.

The sixth-year NFL veteran believes joining the Chiefs is something that has been on his mind for quite a while.

I thought I was going to get drafted by the Chiefs when I was coming out, Brown remembers, that the Baltimore Ravens selected in the first round (25th overall) of the 2019 competition NFL Draft. We've been talking about it since I've been here. They did a lot of work on me [during] the preliminary draft. So worlds have a way of making things happen that way.

But he said joining the Chiefs wasn't just about fulfilling that draft destiny. Having the opportunity to play with quarterback Patrick Mahomes and with head coach Andy Reid were additional factors.

Pat played a big part in that, he acknowledged. I mean, being able to play with Pat [and] Coach Reid [in a] winning culture. [And] the offense. I feel like I could come in, I could help [and] I could fit in. All of these things played a role.

For his part, Mahomes believes that Brown brings a ton of dynamic playmaking ability and that there will be plenty of throwing sessions in our future. Brown told reporters he plans to meet his new quarterback as early as this week.

It just seems that [Patrick] is very passionate, he noted of the three-time Super Bowl winner. I am a very passionate person [who] wants to win to do whatever is necessary to win. And he's someone you want to play with. You want to play with someone [who is] I will bring out the best in you [whos] I will push your game to the next level. I feel like he’s definitely one of those types of guys.

Brown believes playing in Kansas City will unlock new potential.

Being in this system, he said, I feel like I'll be able to showcase my skills. I always feel [theres] there's a lot of my game that I haven't really been able to show people and that's probably what excites me the most. [by] being here: just doing my best and showing what I could do.

With the Ravens and Arizona Cardinals who he played for the last two seasons, Brown believes it just wasn't possible.

I feel like I'm in Baltimore [and] In Arizona, I showed some sides of the things I could do, he noted, but not consistently. So I feel like there are some guys around here [who are] interchangeable. We can complement each other and thus the best can come out of each one.

Still, he has no regrets about asking to be traded out of Baltimore.

At the end of the day he said: [if] you are not happy with yourself or you are not happy [with] what's going on, you can't do your best on the field.

So I feel like [during] during my time in Arizona, I didn't accomplish the things I wanted to accomplish on the field. But as a man, I have grown. I got closer to God. I got closer to my family. I feel like God put me in this situation because I needed it.

And now he's happy to be in a situation where he can just be… himself.

I'm a football player, you know? I want to play football. I want to win. I want to be part of the victory. And that's why I'm here.