



NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) James Burton, John Anderson and Toby Keith on Monday became the newest members to join the Country Music Hall of Fame. The Country Music Association announced the 2024 inductees in Nashville, Tennessee, with Burton, a guitarist who was Elvis Presley's bandleader, entering the recording/touring musician category. Meanwhile, Keith, who died just days after voting for the inductees concluded, joins the group as an artist of the modern era. Anderson, a country star known for his distinctive vocals and songwriting, joins the group as a veteran artist of the era. The three will be officially inducted at a ceremony in the fall. While the celebratory ceremony focused on the three artists' contributions to country music and their influence, the event took on a somber tone to reflect the passing of Keith, who died of stomach cancer in February. My heart sank that Tuesday afternoon knowing that we missed the opportunity to tell Toby while he was still with us, but I have no doubt that he is smiling at us, knowing that he will still be as good as before,” said Sarah Trahern, CEO of the Country Music Association. Trahern added that Keith's posthumous induction did not violate Hall rules prohibiting the induction of an artist in the year of their death, because he was selected before his death. Keith, a successful country craftsman pro-American anthems that both annoyed critics and were loved by millions of fans, died on February 5. The induction vote was finalized on February 2. The Shouldve Been a Cowboy singer-songwriter got his start in the country boom years of the 1990s and later became known for his overt patriotism on post-9/11 songs like Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue, and loud bar tunes like I Love. This Bar and Red Solo Cup. Burton said Monday that he initially thought he was being played a prank when he received the call that he was being inducted. He hung up and called back quickly just to verify that the call was real. A lot of my career has been spent playing for incredible country artists and now to get up on this wall with all these innovators and industry greats is just incredible,” Burton said. In addition to leading Presley's Taking Care of Business band in Las Vegas, Burton also played in Emmylou Harris' Hot Band and later joined John Denver's band after Presley's death in 1977. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2001 and the Musicians Hall of Fame in 2007. For Anderson, the country icon enjoyed an extensive discography spanning more than 40 years, with particular fame in the 1970s and 1990s. This included the career-defining hit Seminole Wind, which addressed environmental themes referring to the development of the Everglades and their decreasing size. Florida native John Anderson helped return country music to its traditions with his bold honky-tonk style,” Kyle Young, CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and museum, said in a statement. Louisiana native James Burton blended country and blues to create a fiery picking style that has distinguished countless hits and inspired guitarists around the world. Oklahoma's Toby Keith brought a swagger and patriotic passion to the songs that made him one of the best-selling country artists of the last 30 years,” Young said. Source: job

