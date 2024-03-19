Why This Math Teacher Puts Actors in Classrooms









Po-Shen Loh is a man on a mission. A professor of mathematics at Carnegie Mellon University in Pennsylvania, he believes that reinventing the way we teach can help young people prepare for their future in a world where AI poses a growing threat to job security. Last month, at the Human Capability Initiative conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, he delivered a talk titled What If Broadway Actors and Math Olympians Could Transform Teaching? Today, most standard assignments can be completed using ChatGPT, he told the audience. We need to think about what we would teach our students if everything they learn could be done by AI. His solution pairing comedians with math prodigies may seem like an unlikely formula for shaking up education, but Loh believes today's students need to learn collaborative problem solving, creativity and communication and that the key to this is to engage them in mathematics. The way Lohs does this is by creating Zoom classes that feel more like social media than traditional learning. And he has a secret weapon. We are the first in the history of education to place a professional actor in every classroom, he told the audience. Loh, who spent a decade coaching the U.S. team for the International Mathematics Olympiad, designed a virtual education platform for from nine to 13 years old. Called live.poshenloh.comthe platform employs exceptionally talented American high school students to teach mathematics via live streaming. Loh came up with the idea during the pandemic, when live learning became commonplace, but not necessarily engaging for students. Most people have had the experience that a Zoom math class was very effective in putting kids to sleep, he told CNN. I started thinking about why these courses were struggling to keep people engaged when social networks like TikTok and Twitch were so successful. That’s when the idea to rethink the entire Zoom experience came to me. Students chosen to teach the classes are paired with professional actors, comedians and theater specialists who watch the classes and provide real-time feedback to ensure their performance is energetic and entertaining. Part of the screen displays geometric diagrams or equations, as well as a live chat of students, who share their answers and ideas on the questions being discussed. Loh says the response to the courses has been overwhelmingly positive. He remembers one particularly enthusiastic middle school student saying, “Every time I leave this class, it’s like I’ve had a spiritual awakening in the area of ​​algebra!” Classes are open to anyone and cost $20 an hour, although there is also a scholarship program. Around 2,000 students have been educated via the platform over the last two years, per 100 high school students. Today, Loh hopes to inspire a generation of young learners to interact with each other, help others and build relationships with their peers. He only wished the idea had come to him sooner. I could have gained a lot of years, Loh said. I didn't realize that mathematics and the performing arts could harmonize in such a wonderful way.

