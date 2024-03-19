



Gene Wilder's widow recalled the late actor's last words. Wilder rose to fame after landing the lead role in the 1967 film, The producers like Leo Bloom. Some of Wilder's other best-known films include Flaming Saddles, Young Frankenstein And The Woman in Red. His last acting role was in 1991 in Another you25 years before his death. Wilder died at the age of 83 in 2016 from complications of Alzheimer's disease. He had been diagnosed with this disease three years previously. While Wilder kept the news of his diagnosis private, a new documentary delves into his illness and final days. Title In memory of Gene Wilder, The documentary has so far received critical acclaim and scores 90 percent on the Rotten Tomatoes metric. It is currently playing in New York and will be released in Los Angeles cinemas on Friday March 22, before being released elsewhere in the United States. Gene Wilder died in August 2016. Credits: MJ Kim/Getty Images The film's synopsis reads: “Interviews and never-before-seen footage provide insight into the life, career and legacy of actor and comedian Gene Wilder. » One of those interviews is with Wilder's widow, Karen Boyer. Boyer was the late actor's fourth wife, whom he married in 1991. Sharing Wilder's final moments, she says in the documentary: “Music was playing in the background – Ella Fitzgerald was singing 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow,' and I was lying next to him and he sat up in bed and he said, 'I trust you.' “And then he said, ‘I love you.’ That’s the last thing he said.” Continuing to gush about his late love, Boyer hails Wilder as “the best husband.” Gene Wilder photographed with his wife Karen Boyer in 2007. Credits: Al Bello/Getty Images “Gene was wonderful; I think he was the best husband anyone could ask for,” Boyer said in the film. “To love and be loved is the greatest gift anyone could ask for, and we got it.” Elsewhere, she says Wilder “never really accepted that he had Alzheimer's,” a disease whose numbers are increasing. Last year, 6.7 million Americans aged 65 and older were said to be living with Alzheimer's disease. According to the Alzheimer's Association, 73 percent of that figure would be aged 75 or older. Further sharing the struggles of Wilder's illness, Boyer adds, “When I saw him walking away from me, I felt sick to my stomach, but I had to keep smiling and tell him everything was okay.” If you have been affected by any of these issues and would like to talk to someone in confidence, contact the Alzheimer's Association for help. You can access help via the websiteor call its 24/7 helpline at 800.272.3900. If you have experienced a loss and would like to talk to someone in confidence, contact The Compassionate Friends at (877) 969-0010.

