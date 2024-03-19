Access Hollywood tape can be discussed in Trump Hush-Money trial, judge rules





A New York judge ruled Monday that prosecutors can introduce a variety of damaging evidence at Donald J. Trump's upcoming criminal trial, including references to the infamous Access Hollywood recording in which Mr. Trump brags about groping women . Mr. Trump’s lawyers had sought to keep the recording out of evidence, and the judge, Juan M. Merchan, struck a compromise of sorts. He ruled that it was not necessary for Manhattan district attorneys to play the tape in front of a jury, but that they could question witnesses about it. In other rulings Monday, the judge strengthened the charges as the trial nears, which is tentatively scheduled to begin in mid-April. Jury selection was originally scheduled to begin March 25, but the judge last week delayed the trial for at least three weeks after more than 100,000 investigative files were revealed. Unless the judge delays it again, it will almost certainly be the first of Mr. Trump's four criminal cases to be heard by juries, and it will be the first prosecution of a former U.S. president in the country's history.

Some of the evidence prosecutors want to present is not directly related to the main accusation in the case that Mr. Trump covered up a potential sex scandal involving porn star Stormy Daniels to buy his way to the presidency in 2016 The heart of Mr. Trump's potential motive for approving a hush-money payment to Ms. Daniels. He did so just after the Access Hollywood recording was made public, a development that roiled Mr. Trump's campaign in the weeks leading up to Election Day. The judge declined to rule on some of the most damaging evidence prosecutors want to present: three public accusations of sexual assault filed against Mr. Trump after the recording was released. It might be difficult to convince the judge that sexual assault allegations should be allowed, given that judges are supposed to carefully weigh evidence that could unfairly harm a defendant in the eyes of the jury. Judge Merchan will allow prosecutors to present evidence on two other secret deals during the 2016 campaign, one of them involving a former Playboy model. It will also allow prosecutors to call Ms. Daniels to the witness stand, if they wish. And he rejected Mr. Trump's request to exclude the prosecution's star witness. Witness Michael D. Cohen, the former president's former fixer, paid Ms. Daniels $130,000 during the campaign to keep her from telling her story of a sexual encounter with Mr. Trump. Prosecutors say when Mr. Trump reimbursed Mr. Cohen, his family business falsely described the reimbursements in its internal records as legal fees, continuing the cover-up.

The judge barred Mr. Trump's lawyers from questioning Mr. Cohen's credibility by presenting statements from federal prosecutors who in 2018 obtained a guilty plea from Mr. Cohen for campaign finance violations. The recent release of more than 100,000 records that delayed the case came from these same federal prosecutors. Mr. Trump's lawyers cannot point to federal prosecutors' decision not to indict Mr. Trump in 2018, Judge Merchan ruled, nor can they argue that the current case against him is new, unusual or unprecedented, as he so often does. Mr. Trump, who recently clinched the Republican nomination for president, has denied any wrongdoing and portrayed his legal troubles as politically motivated. In the Manhattan case, he claimed that the prosecutor, Alvin L. Bragg, a Democrat, was after him. But the judge will block his lawyers from using the allegations as a defense at trial. The former president's lawyers cannot attack Mr. Bragg's motives, nor suggest that he brought the case to interfere with Mr. Trump's presidential campaign. Outside of court, Mr. Trump can still make those claims, although prosecutors have separately asked Judge Merchan to impose a silence on the former president, barring him from attacking witnesses in the case. The judge has not yet ruled on this request.

