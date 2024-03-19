The Cher Show at the Fisher Theater, 5 things to know – Daily Tribune

A musical about Cher's life and career? Well… “Believe it.”

The Tony Award-winning jukebox-style production — which opens for seven days on Tuesday, March 19, at Detroit's Fisher Theater — premiered in 2018 and uses songs from throughout her career to tell the story of the singer-actress-diva. It's also a long story, spanning seven decades, which is why the production uses three actresses to play Cher at different times in her career, from her days as a protégé of her first husband Sonny Bono to her short marriage with Gregg Allman and his long-standing relationship with fashion designer Bob Mackie.

This is coming to town as Cher herself is making headlines. She is one of this year's nominees for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, although she told Kelly Clarkson in December that if elected, she would not serve. And Cher is also involved in legal action to try to place her son Elijah Blue Allman under conservatorship due to drug problems,

But above all, “The Cher Show” is a celebration of a long and accomplished career, and Catherine Ariale, who plays the Lady Cher of the 1970s, says it's an opportunity for fans to step back in time with real showbiz legend…

* Ariale, 27, wasn't a big Cher fan growing up, but she definitely heard the music growing up in Fairfax County, Virginia. “I knew the hits – 'Believe', 'If I Could Turn Back Time', but my mother was the one who was so excited about me getting that. She was a die-hard Cher fan as a child. She told me that she dreamed of inviting Sonny and Cher to dinner; she used to tell my grandmother, who would say, “Girl, we won't have Sonny and Cher for dinner.” But she has all the albums and released them when I booked the contract, so it's been fun.

* Ariale's role as Lady Cher spans the 1970s when she was on television (with and without Sonny) and launched her solo career with hits such as “Gypsies, Tramps and Thieves” and “Half Breed.” “I find it so interesting; she's literally at a crossroads when I can play her. She has so much love for Sonny, but we start to see the tension build over their marriage and work live. He overloads her with work. She discovers that she doesn't own any part of the company. She must make an important decision for herself: to go solo. It's so nice to be able to bridge that gap between the young, naive part we see at the beginning and the confident star we know her to be today. There's so much I can work with, she finds herself and figures out how she's going to make those decisions for herself.

* One of the best parts of the experience, Ariale adds, is getting to wear the costumes designed by Bob Mackie, for which he won a Tony. “My God, there are so many good ones. They are so cute. There's that gorgeous iconic sparkly, bedazzled, bejeweled red dress she wears in the “Sonny and Cher” show, an absolute work of art. There is also a beautiful beaded crossover dress. Some of the local dressers from the last place we played, one of them came up to me and said, “I think you get the best costumes, but keep it on the low end!” »

* Ariale especially likes the scenes where she interacts with the other two Chers – Ella Perez (Babe) and Morgan Scott (Star). “It's pretty cool because it's not a cookie cutter: 'Here's your part, here's your part, here's your part.' There are many moments in the show where I can come back and take over, tap Star on the shoulder and say, “I don't understand what's going on here. This isn't who we are. Let's make a decision different. We can intertwine the whole show, and those moments are some of my favorites. The three of us have great chemistry, and it's easy to love each other on stage because we love each other off stage.

* The tour cast has yet to meet Cher herself, “but fingers crossed,” Ariale says. “We met Bob Mackie; he came to the Palm Desert show, and it was so cool. He was really nice, and he and his assistants loved the show and complimented us all.

“The Cher Show” runs Tuesday, March 19-24 at the Fisher Theater, 3011 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit. 313-872-1000 or broadwayindetroit.com.