How Actor Andie MacDowell Gets Better With Age
Before starring in classic films like groundhog day, Four weddings and a funeralAnd Beauty salon, Andie MacDowell began her career in the limelight as a model. Today, at 65, she has earned the distinction of being LOral Paris' longest-serving ambassador, having joined the company in 1985.
Between acting gigs, time spent walking runways and posing for LOral's international ad campaigns, MacDowell says she's realized the true beauty of self-acceptance. There came a time, I think, around 60, where I just needed to be comfortable with the fact that I was an older woman, and I accepted that, she says. Bazaar. And there's a level of comfort once you let go of the idea that you have to be something you're not, and drop yourself to where you are.
Here, Bazaar catches up with the star about the beauty products she reaches for again and again, her favorite ways to stay active, and some sage advice on the best ways to age gracefully.
If you don't mind sharing, how old are you?
I am currently 65 years old.
How old do you think you are in your head?
Most of the time I feel like I'm 65, but it's an interesting feeling. I remember being so surprised that I could feel so young, and then looking in the mirror and thinking, Oh, my God, yeah, I'm not, though. And the way people react to you starts to change. But I feel like I'm 65 years old. I'm getting ready to do a half marathon with some of my friends, I'm only going to walk it, let me clarify, but that's still 13 miles! We were all in our sixties; some of them could even be 70 years old.
Do you have a beauty product that you've used for most of your life?
I love lipstick and mascara when I go out; sometimes it can be as simple as that. I also need to do my eyebrows. I can't leave the house without getting my eyebrows done. But this is an age-related issue, because as you get older, your eyebrows become lighter. So I always do my eyebrows, even if I'm just going hiking. I do my eyebrows and add a little blush.
What aspects of your physical appearance do you like more now, as you get older?
There are so many things I didn't appreciate when I was younger. And I tell young people that all the time, I will tell them to wear shorts. And don't sit around thinking about how big [your thighs]just wear shorts! Your skin is so beautiful. When you are young, don't worry about your height, just wear shorts and short dresses. I can no longer wear short dresses; It just doesn't work for me.
But I am very grateful for my hair. I was lucky in this area; I have a lot of hair and I love curly hair. I am very grateful for that. And I think the color is really nice; I love how it turned silver. I enhance it with the purple products I use from LOral which help remove the brassy tone.
What beauty products do you think have aged well?
You know, I don't think we should limit ourselves to any type of makeup as we get older. I don't hold back: I think you can wear bright colors, and I like a heavy rock n roll look and dark eyes on me. I think I can do it very well. I'm going to do it in my 80s. I don't limit myself when it comes to makeup, I'll do anything, I'll try anything.
Many discussions about aging seem to lead to injectables and plastic surgery. Tell us, what do you think about the subject?
We have so many choices now that I don't blame anyone for whatever they want to do. I think everyone should do what makes them happy. I like expressions. I don't mind the wrinkles on my face, I prefer movement. I can see when someone takes a lot of Botox, but if it makes them happy, do what makes you happy. It’s such a small and insignificant thing to sit down and analyze people’s choices. There are much more important things to worry about in the world.
What makes you feel vibrant and young?
I like to exercise ; it's really important to me. I really enjoy it; the endorphins start, I'm happy. If I don't work out, I don't feel good. I love hiking or walking, and I also work out with a trainer. I also do yoga on my own. I became very good at this during Covid. Before, I always had to go to a class; now I am extremely disciplined. I do yoga during my lunch breaks. A lot of people probably hate me, but I'm very disciplined. I can't help it, that's how good I feel. I take good care of myself.
Many people are afraid of getting old. What do you think is the best thing about this game?
There are things that are scary. I'll tell you what scares me: time is running out, it's true. I'am aware. And if I say something to my kids about it, they'll say, “No, you're in such good shape, whatever, but you just don't know.” I know so many people who have died, so many people I have worked with who have died. You start losing people; time is so precious, that’s what I recognize. It's not that I'm afraid of my appearance, it's the least of my worries. I want to be here, I want to see my grandchildren; This is another reason why I think I take such good care of myself. I became so much more aware of it [as I got older]; you don't want to waste today. Don't stay angry, tell people you love them, be nice to people, wake up and be happy. Look forward to that cup of coffee in the morning.
