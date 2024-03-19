How TikTok Helped Expose Child Abuse in Hollywood

There's no ideal place for the public to discuss child abuse allegations, but for now, TikTok might be our best option. It's a precarious position for young artists and their advocates as the US government moves to once again ban the social media platform.

On Sunday, March 17, ID Network's “Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV” began taking an in-depth look at toxic workplace allegations and reports of child abuse that have emerged from Nickelodeon after the ouster of Dan Schneider in 2018. Hours after the documentary series. During the premiere, dozens of media outlets and viewers began posting TikTok supercuts of the most damning moments from the first two episodes.

Tagging “Quiet on Set,” Stephanie Matto of “90 Day Fiancé” Even made a video discussing his personal experiences with Schneider and the competitive nature of TV parents at Nickelodeon since she was a young actress. “I'm really curious to see what other cast members come forward and have things to say about Dan Schneider,” the former reality star said. “It’s just completely crazy.”

Matto is the latest in a long line of child actors who appeared on Disney Channel and/or Nickelodeon in the '90s and early 2010s and are now using social media to reflect on their time in Hollywood. Schneider became a frequent subject of discussion — and derision — on TikTok long before this four-part indictment for ID Network, which effectively formalizes a story that primarily broke out on social media.

Set to debut over two nights, ID's true crime title exposes the widespread mistreatment of child actors who performed at Nickelodeon when Schenider's television empire was at its peak. In an email to IndieWire, representatives for Schneider said the former showrunner's camp had not seen “Quiet on Set” before it aired and only responded to producers' questions about it by E-mail. Schneider's team called the situation “unfair” and further claimed that the former Nickelodeon honcho's defenders were wrongly denied the opportunity to be interviewed for inclusion in the document.

Schneider maintains his innocence via written statements contained in “Quiet on Set” and has never been accused of physically or sexually abusing children himself. But the former television exec is also sorely lacking in defenders in arenas like TikTok, where public debate about his character is virtually nonexistent. Bring on the dancing lobsters ruler. The Amanda Show creator has been accused of creating a toxic and dangerous work environment that allowed the exploitation of child actors.

“Quiet on Set” pays special attention to Amanda Bynes’ conservatorship, the dangerous culture that festered behind the scenes of “All That” and the complex personal story of Drake Bell.

In episode 3, “The Darkest Secret”, Bell speaks out for the first time about the physical, psychological and sexual abuse he suffered at the hands of his dialogue coach Brian Peck (who is no relation with Bell's “Drake & Josh” co-venture. -star Josh Peck). Peck, who was also an actor and producer on “All That,” was convicted of sexually abusing Bell in a 2004 court case; The teen actor's name was protected during these proceedings, even though he was one of several potential victims speculated about at the time.

In 2023, the actor pleaded guilty to felony endangerment for sending obscene texts to a minor. This incident is only mentioned briefly in the documentary, but it remains of great interest to those who will consider Bell's history on TikTok.

The cast of “All That” at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in 2005 Everett Collection

Before the series debut, Vanity Fair and other publications identity card credited with new lighting about the horror stories that quietly underpin millennial favorites like “iCarly,” “Zoey 101” and “Victorious.” But the online fandom community has been doing this work for years. Since the pandemic, TikTok has played an increasingly important role in the cultural reassessment of working conditions for child actors. This makes sense given that this comes shortly after #FreeBritney saw the music industry take notice of Britney Spears' abuse. The population that grew up on these shows continues to get most of their information from social media.

Even with nondisclosure agreements in play, TikTok has given older child stars a towering platform to acknowledge their sometimes painful beginnings in entertainment. The video format allows audiences who may not know these actors by name to recognize their faces and hear their experiences directly. These TikTok testimonials are usually given without the intervention of a producer, and instead appear to be made primarily with the well-being and comfort level of the talent in mind.

“Even Stevens” star Christy Carlson Romano broke significant ground with “The Vulnerable Podcast” when clips of the host recounting her negative experiences on Disney Channel went viral. She quickly began inviting artists with similar experiences to join her; which includes “Zoey 101” co-star Alexa Nikolas, who spoke about the intense toll the Schneider-directed production took on her health with Romano and who also appeared as an interview subject for “Quiet on Set” . (Notably, when Nikolas disagreed with the edit to her conversation with Romano, she reframed the interview into a separate article. video posted on his YouTube channelwhich caused its own controversy.)

Anneliese van der Pol, who co-hosts the “Big Name Bitches” podcast with Romano, took to TikTok to cheekily joke about legal agreements preventing her from sharing some of what happened to her on the set of “That's So Raven.” She will frequently use trending sounds to nod to her negative history with Disney, avoiding too many details while making it clear that the time she spent on the series and its reboot wasn't great. In an article from February 2024, the actor wrote, “Me kissing the Disney-turned-TikTok actor pipeline,” over a lip-sync video with audio, “I would check myself into a mental hospital today, but I I have things to do.” Alyson Stoner, who appeared in “The Suite Life of Zack & Cody” and the Disney Channel original movie “Camp Rock,” has also established herself as an activist fighting for better working conditions for children in Hollywood and on social networks.

“iCarly” and “Sam & Cat” star Jennette McCurdy’s 2022 memoir, “I’m Glad My Mom Is Dead,” is particularly important to our understanding of child stardom — in large part because McCurdy refused to sign an NDA upon his release. Nickelodeon and has actually broken the seal on much of what appears in “Quiet on Set.” That said, many people discovered the revelations in McCurdy's book not by reading it, but by coming across audio clips McCurdy produced to promote his story in spaces like TikTok.

Amanda Bynes in “The Amanda Show” in 2001 ©Nickelodeon Network/Courtesy Everett Collection

However, the controversial platform continues to weigh on the legal balance in the United States. On March 13, the House of Representatives passed a bill that, if passed by the Senate and President Biden, would force TikTok's Chinese parent company, ByteDance, to sell the app. or see it removed from US phones. This could prove a problem for the discussion around child actors. Flawed as it is, the platform provides fertile ground for raising awareness of workplace abuse suffered by a niche group in Hollywood; TikTok recycles intimate conversations from press interviews and actors' solo media efforts into bite-sized expositions that achieve meaningful reach and actually seem to have an impact.

It’s worth noting that podcasts – including podcasts worth reviewing – have played an important role in promoting these conversations; McCurdy even made a podcast to accompany his book. But these accounts are spread across various audio platforms, and their most powerful reception seems to occur not through comments on Spotify or Apple Podcasts, but on unifying social platforms. On TikTok, you also have the voices of the unscripted contingent made up of former “Dance Moms” cast members and internet celebrities who grew up on YouTube and Vine. This group simultaneously criticizes the way they have been treated by the content machine, some challenge state lawmakers to better protect underage influencers go forward.

Not for nothing, but “Quiet on Set” marks an important step in shining a light on what really happened at Nickelodeon when the network and Schneider were at their peak. (The documentary series repeatedly informs viewers that Paramount Media Network has since implemented better safeguards to protect young talent.) But the virtually inevitable recirculation of the series' strongest clips seems almost more important than look at the complete finished product in the modern landscape.

Throughout “Quiet on Set,” we see archival clips of Nickelodeon TV shows that are, at best, questionable: compilations of comedy sketches that are disturbing because they sexualize young girls, rely on on racist stereotypes or appear to recklessly abuse their child actors. These exact scenes have been making the rounds on social media for months, even years ago. The implication that their sudden rebroadcast on television would make their underlying indictment more credible is at best misguided, at worst ironic. And if you're really interested in what the show has to say, there's no doubt that a digital investigation will bring you back to TikTok.

“Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV” is a four-episode documentary series, the first of which is in two parts; Episodes air Sunday, March 17 and Monday, March 18 at 9 p.m. ET and stream the following day on Max.