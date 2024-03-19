Entertainment
Amanda Seales slams Black Hollywood for snubbing her
Amanda Seales is sounding the alarm and expressing her disdain in the face of the exclusion she feels she has experienced, particularly in black circles in Hollywood.
Oscar winner Regina King shines as Shirley Chisholm in new biopic: our TV pick of the week
In a post on his personal Instagram on Sundaythe comedian and Insecure star thanked her fans and followers for reminding her of her success, but then took the time to question why that success hasn't translated into greater inclusion in Black spaces.
I just want to say something, if it wasn't for you I would really do it, if it wasn't for you I would really think I'm not doing anything, she began. Because the sector I'm in doesn't recognize me. And to be clear, I'm talking about black spaces in the industry, because you all know I don't give a damn about any of those other spaces. But I'm referring to black spaces. This is a big part of why I realize I need to leave this industry.
Seales goes on to reveal that she was not invited to ESSENCE's Black Women in Hollywood and was also not invited to the NAACP Image Awards, despite being nominated. She also shared that she has never been honored at Black Girls Rock or invited to the BET Awards.
“I just want to thank you for always reminding me that I truly have value because gaming and the industry I worked in never let me know that,” she concluded.
In a follow-up video, Seales clarified that the aim of the video was to highlight the people and supporters of his work and not necessarily to denounce these spaces, but rather to question why these spaces which benefit from ardent protest and protesters of the systems that oppress them do not see or value this. what she and others like her are doing to improve these spaces.
“I don’t think there’s anything crazy about wanting to not be excluded from the celebration spaces of these spaces,” she said.
In the comments, ESSENCE responded directly to Seales, writing in the Instagram comments: We hear you and we love you. We will do a better job of introducing you and showing you that love is real. Happy to be offline to see where we can show up for you.
Others in the comments on Instagram, like activist Tamika Mallory, singer Lalah Hathaway and Syleena Johnson, affirmed Seales and shared similar sentiments. Likewise on Twitter, people also came to his defense:
Amanda Seales is another person you treat like Azealia Banks. A person's personality does not change the truth, wrote an user.
I admire Amanda Seales and appreciate her crucial and thought-provoking work. Many prefer popularity to difficult discussions. We must ensure a safer environment for our community in this difficult world, said another.
I briefly browsed the line for Essence Fest and quickly spotted: anti-vaxxers, accused abusers and attackers, anti-trans spitters, Jess Hilarious, and ex-drug dealers. But Amanda Seales is boring, is that the line? Yeah, ok, yeah, I wrote another.
However, others were a little less understanding:
I followed Amanda Seales for a few days on IG and I was like wow, that's enough. It's not that she's wrong about the things she says, it's just like girl, when do you have fun? What do you love in life? She was talented and I really liked her stand-up. But where are your friends?, said an user.
It takes a LOT for black people not to bother you at all. A LOT. We see how excuses are made and passes are given for the most egregious behavior at the moment. Black people in Hollywood, even more, another user wrote. All I remember about Amanda Seales was her talking on air about being discriminated against because she was light-skinned or something. These Hollywood blacks let EVERYONE come. Jussie, Majors, R Kelly (still defended), Chris Brown. Issa Rae seems like one of the most down-to-earth, coolest, risen-out-of-the-mud people, if she's not even fucking with you, we know it's you.
Has anyone tried to tell Amanda Seales that maybe she's the problem? none of your peers, events, colleagues invite you because you are not pleasant company, said another user.
Amanda Seales complains about Black Hollywood not dating her after years of burning bridges and ruining her chance to properly wrap up her last big role because she was fighting with black casting is lack of self-awareness what I expect from her, said another.
